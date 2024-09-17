Karini AI and Databricks Revolutionize Enterprise Generative AI Deployment

Karini AI and Databricks Together bring Speed to GenAI Application Development

New Partnership Accelerates Production-Ready GenAI Application Development by 20x

Karini AI partners with Databricks to revolutionize GenAI deployment, boosting production-ready application development by 20x with no-code solutions.

We're not just accelerating deployment; we're fundamentally changing how businesses approach GenAI, making it accessible, safe, high quality, scalable, and immediately impactful.”
— Nitin Wagh
ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karini AI, a leader in enterprise GenAI solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Databricks to transform how businesses deploy Generative AI applications. This collaboration introduces a powerful platform integration that accelerates the development of a high-quality, production-ready Compound Gen AI system by an unprecedented 20 times.

As Generative AI initiatives transition from experimental to mission-critical, enterprises are confronted with the challenge of scaling and productionizing their GenAI projects. Karini AI's innovative platform, powered by Databricks Mosaic AI, directly addresses these challenges. It offers a comprehensive solution that enables businesses to swiftly build and deploy Generative AI prototypes in under 30 minutes, and deploy them in production within a day, showcasing the efficiency of the solution.

Key features of the Karini AI and Databricks solution include:

- No-code recipes for swift GenAI application building
- Seamless integration with enterprise data sources
- Built-in cost and performance dashboards
- Robust security and compliance features
- Cloud-agnostic flexibility

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Nitin Wagh, Chief Product Officer at Karini AI, emphasized the transformative nature of the collaboration. 'Our partnership with Databricks marks a pivotal moment in enterprise GenAI adoption,' he said. 'We're not just accelerating deployment; we're fundamentally changing how businesses approach GenAI, making it accessible, safe, high quality, scalable, and immediately impactful.'

The urgency of the Gartner predictions cannot be overstated. With 30% of Generative AI projects at risk of abandonment post-proof of concept by 2025, the need for a solution like Karini AI's platform is clear. This platform offers a sustainable path to GenAI implementation, ensuring that businesses can overcome the challenges highlighted by Gartner and realize the full potential of their AI initiatives.

For more information about Karini AI's partnership with Databricks and their revolutionary Compound AI system, visit https://www.karini.ai/partners/databricks#databricks.

About Karini AI:
Generative AI Foundation Innovators™ We simplify enterprise generative AI adoption, enabling rapid innovation with our comprehensive platform. Karini AI’s comprehensive GenAI platform not only makes GenAI development and deployment effortless, but also empowers businesses to harness the full potential of generative AI. It provides the tools and safeguards needed for rapid innovation and responsible AI implementation, offering significant value to any enterprise environment. #GenAIFoundation

Jerome Mendell
Karini.ai
+1 404-891-0255
About

Karini AI Powers Evolution in Generative AI Experience the unstoppable evolution of generative AI with Karini AI! Fueled by innovation, we're making the dream of robust Generative AI systems a reality. No longer confined to specialists, Karini AI empowers non-experts to participate actively in creating and evaluating generative AI applications. As the world's first platform democratizing Generative AI, we enable business people to bring their ideas to life, following rules with governance, security, and business-level controls – all in one revolutionary platform.

Karini.ai : Powering Evolution in Generative AI

