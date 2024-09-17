U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Zach Nunn for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Zach Nunn in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District," said John Kirchner Vice President with the Chamber's Regional Team. "Representative Nunn has been a champion for small business and job creators across Iowa and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

"Main street businesses employ more than half of Iowa's workforce," said Rep. Nunn. "These small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I'm grateful for the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in recognition of my work to support these job creators. I'll keep fighting to grow our economy and support all Iowans."

