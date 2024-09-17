Shabonna Lake campground closing Nov. 1 for improvement project

SPRINGFIELD - The campground at The campground at Shabbona Lake State Park will be closed beginning Nov. 1 to accommodate replacement of vault toilets at the site. The campground is expected to be closed through April 30.





The work is part of an ongoing effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to improve Illinois state parks. Work will begin in the day-use area of the park and move to the campground in November. The campground will be closed to ensure the safety of the public while work crews remove the old units and replace them with new ones.





Online camping reservations will be available for 2025 beginning May 1. For more information about the closure, call the park at 815-824-2106.





Shabbona Lake State Park is at 1,550-acre park in Dekalb County off U.S. 30. The site includes a 318.8-acre fishing lake, hiking trails, and a restaurant with boat rental and a bait and tackle facility.