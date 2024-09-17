Shabonna Lake campground closing Nov. 1 for improvement project
The work is part of an ongoing effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to improve Illinois state parks. Work will begin in the day-use area of the park and move to the campground in November. The campground will be closed to ensure the safety of the public while work crews remove the old units and replace them with new ones.
Shabbona Lake State Park is at 1,550-acre park in Dekalb County off U.S. 30. The site includes a 318.8-acre fishing lake, hiking trails, and a restaurant with boat rental and a bait and tackle facility.
