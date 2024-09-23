New Senior Life Plan Community Coming to the Albany, NY Area

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Advisory Services and The Daughters of Charity are excited to announce the development of The Providence , a new senior living and Life Plan community in Menands, NY.This project was originated and commissioned by the Daughters of Charity, as they sought to redevelop their aging campus and expand community senior living options in the Albany, NY area. The community will be located on the Daughters’ 25-acre campus in Menands, NY adjacent to the Hamlet of Loudonville.The Providence will be the first Senior Life Plan Community in the area, offering older adults independent living and the guarantee of further care when and if they need it. Residents receive seamless access to future care options on campus, providing them with peace of mind and financial security.The Providence will feature premium amenities and exceptional living options, including Carriage and Villa homes, spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans offering independent and assisted living, and memory care residences. Still in the planning stages, apartment size and price will vary and will include entrance and monthly fees.“The planning process for this community has been years in the making; including advocacy, negotiation, community engagement and tireless work from the Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Advisory Services,” stated Sister Nancy Murphy, Councillor and Treasurer of the Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise. “We are blessed to have the support from local officials and the continued support from the extended local community,” she added. “The development will introduce the first Senior Life Plan community to the Albany area and ensure that our Sisters and future residents of The Providence will be provided with an exceptional lifestyle and the highest quality of care.”About the Daughters of CharityFounded in 1633 by St. Louise de Marillac and St. Vincent de Paul in Paris, France, the Daughters of Charity are a worldwide community of nearly 13,000 women who devote their lives to serving the poorest and most abandoned individuals in today’s society. The Daughters are a joyful community that lives, prays, and works together. The Sisters minister in the everyday worlds of the poor and the marginalized. They live a life of humility and simplicity dedicated to charity. There are nearly 600 Daughters of Charity living and serving in the US and Canada. In New York state, there are Sisters ministering in Albany, Niagara Falls, New York City and Utica. Their mission extends globally, holding Consultative Status on the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, working to promote peace and resolve the causes of social injustice.About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with faith-based organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call 800.524.5126 or visit franciscanadvisoryservices.com.For additional information regarding The Providence, please contact Executive Director, Donna Smith at 518.414.9152 or donna.smith@doc.org. For more information about The Providence, please visit www.theprovidenceseniorliving.com The Daughters of Charity and Franciscan Advisory Services – together, building the future of senior living for the Albany, New York area. For more information about the Daughters of Charity visit www.daughtersofcharity.org . For more information about Franciscan Advisory Services visit www.franciscanadvisoryservices.com This advertisement is not an offering. It is a solicitation of interest in the advertised property. No offering of the advertised units can be made, and no deposits can be accepted, or reservations, binding or non-binding, can be made until an offering plan is filed with the New York State Department of Law. This advertisement is made pursuant to Cooperative Policy Statement No. 1, issued by the New York StateDepartment of Law. File No. CP24-0042

