Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1821

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions, for respiratory therapists, for perfusionist, for genetic counselor and for prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters; providing for medical imaging professionals, radiation therapists, radiologist assistants and trainees; further providing for licenses and certificates and general qualification; repealing provisions relating to radiologic procedures and education and training required; and making a repeal.

