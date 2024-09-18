Vexos achieves AS9100D certification, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to operational excellence

Leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider. Vexos Markham

Vexos achieves AS9100D certification

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading electronics manufacturing facility proudly announces its successful attainment of AS9100D certification , an internationally recognized Quality Management System standard specifically designed for the aerospace industry.The AS9100D certification requires companies to establish and maintain a rigorous and robust quality management system aligned with the specific demands and requirements of the aerospace industry. Attaining AS9100D certification validates Vexos ' ongoing dedication to operational excellence, and continuous improvement."Our team has worked tirelessly to achieve this significant milestone," said Wayne Hawkins, GM, Vexos Markham and Mexico. "Obtaining AS9100D certification not only demonstrates our adherence to the highest quality standards but also reflects our ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement. Vexos is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability across its service offerings."AS9100D certification is critical for companies in the aerospace industry, ensuring compliance with rigorous standards in design, production, and servicing of aerospace products. By achieving this certification, Vexos further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for OEMs in aerospace industry.The rigorous AS9100D certification process involved a comprehensive audit of Vexos’ quality management system, evaluating its ability to consistently provide services and deliver customized products that meet stringent regulatory and customer requirements. This certification serves as a testament to Vexos’ ongoing commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations.About Vexos: Operating in multiple locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is a leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit Vexos website at www.vexos.com

