First Lady Justice welcomes newest Friends With Paws therapy dogs at Hampshire High School and Keyser Middle School

​ CHARLESTON, WV – First Lady Cathy Justice announced today the newest therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program are officially placed in two West Virginia schools. Moose, a male Golden Retriever, was placed at Hampshire High School in Hampshire County. Goldie, a female Labrador Retriever, was placed at Keyser Middle School in Mineral County. Moose at Hampshire High School “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome two new therapy dogs to Hampshire High School and Keyser Middle School as part of our Friends With Paws program,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “These wonderful dogs bring so much comfort, joy, and emotional support to our students, and I can't wait to see the positive impact they'll have on these school communities. Our students' well-being is always a top priority, and I'm so proud to expand this program to touch even more young lives across West Virginia.” The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several Communities In Schools sites across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. As of today, 38 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed across the state. The Friends With Paws therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. “Hampshire High School is extremely excited to welcome our newest staff member, Moose,” Principal of Hampshire High School Amy Haines said. “Moose, a Golden Retriever, is a therapy dog who will be an employee of Hampshire High School. Moose will report to Trojan Nation each day to work alongside the administration, staff, and students. He will assist with behavior, help to reduce anxiety, increase self-esteem, and enhance motivation and overall well-being. Hampshire High School is ecstatic to welcome Moose to Trojan Nation at today’s Pup Rally.” Following today’s assemblies, students and staff had the chance to greet Moose and Goldie. “We are incredibly grateful to First Lady Justice and Friends with Paws for the gift of this therapy dog, which will have a profound impact on the emotional well-being of our students,” Superintendent of Mineral County Schools Troy Ravenscroft said. “Goldie will not only provide comfort and companionship but also foster a more supportive and calming environment.” The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues. "Keyser Middle School is thrilled to welcome our new therapy dog to the KMS family," Dr. Keith Collins, Principal of Keyser Middle School, said. "Our newest staff member is more than just a furry friend; she is a powerful resource supporting our students' emotional well-being, reducing stress, and creating a more positive learning environment. We are grateful for First Lady Justice selecting KMS to receive such a gift that will make a significant difference in our students' lives." More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.



A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.



In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals’ lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the number of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.

