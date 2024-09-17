Submit Release
Gonzaga Celebrates Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

September 12, 2024

Gonzaga University News Service

Constitution Day, observed on September 17, marks the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, a pivotal event that laid the foundation for American democracy. This day serves as a reminder of the principles enshrined in the Constitution, including the separation of powers, checks and balances, and individual rights. By commemorating it, we reinforce the importance of understanding and upholding these democratic values.

Citizenship Day, observed alongside Constitution Day, celebrates the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. It encourages individuals to reflect on their role in the democratic process, emphasizing the importance of active participation in civic duties such as voting, jury service, and community involvement. Recognizing this day helps cultivate a sense of belonging and duty among citizens, reminding them of their contributions to the nation's democratic fabric.

Together, these observances not only honor the historical significance of the Constitution but also promote an informed and engaged public. They foster a deeper appreciation of the principles of democracy and inspire individuals to actively contribute to the ongoing development and preservation of democratic society.

Gonzaga annually celebrates Constitution Day and Citizenship Day by supporting voter education and voter registration activities in partnership with Gonzaga Student Body Association (GSBA), the Center for Community Engagement, and students of GU communications and political science.

Friday, September 13, 2023, 4-7 p.m. at the Logan Block Party

Look for the voter registration table at the Logan Block Party, hosted by the GSBA.

Tuesday, September 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Voter Registration Drive

The Bulldog Alley Voter Registration event is another great opportunity to register and make your vote count! Students from the communication studies and political science classes of Rebecca Donaway and Sarah James will be registering voters on the GU walkway Tuesday.

Additional resources & links

The Annenberg Guide to the United States Constitution

The National Constitution Center: The Interactive Constitution

The National Constitution Center: Constitution Day

National Archives

