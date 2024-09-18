Stannah Goes Homelift This Year At The NAEC, Proudly Debuting Uplifts For The First Time To The U.S. Market

Uplifts by Stannah make their US debut at the National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC) Trade Show in Atlantic City.

FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah, a global leader in mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the U.S. debut of its Uplifts models at the National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event, held on September 25th and 26th, will mark the first time these innovative homelifts , designed to enhance mobility and safety, are presented in the U.S. market.Visitors to the NAEC Expo can find Stannah at Booth #1349, where the company will showcase the Uplift S2 and S3 homelifts. These compact, innovative lifts provide a practical solution for home accessibility. Stannah’s team will be present to discuss the unique features of each model and the impact of homelifts. Uplifts will improve independence and comfort for homeowners, making your home truly yours.Attendees also have the opportunity to meet members of the Stannah family, including Sam and or Nick Stannah. The Stannahs are excited to share their company’s mission and discuss current innovations in the elevator and stairlift industries. Additionally, booth visitors can enjoy giveaways and learn more about Stannah’s other mobility products With over 150 years of lifting experience, Stannah continues to push the boundaries of home mobility, delivering products that improve safety, accessibility, and quality of life.About the Company:Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to become a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Joseph Stannah's first invention was a Hydraulic Lift designed for passengers and goods. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, with additional offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and California, supported by a trusted dealer network across the country. Quality, reliability, and accountability are the cornerstones of their business. Offering indoor and outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment to help customers maintain their independence.

