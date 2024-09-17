Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Over Seven Unlawful Exhibition Driving Events In Multiple Maryland Counties Saturday Night

September 17, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Members from the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, working in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division, and allied police agencies disrupted seven unlawful exhibition driving events throughout multiple Maryland counties, including Howard, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore, Saturday night.

Police responded to several locations where up to 200 participants gathered in parking lots attempting to shut down intersections throughout the region. Police responded to the following locations at the approximate times:

10:20 p.m.: 9305 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia, MD

11:44 p.m.: 415 George Clauss Blvd, Severn, MD

12:20 a.m.: 3750 Commerce Dr, Halethorpe, MD

12:40 a.m.: 3030 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

12:50 a.m.: 2331 Cleanleigh Dr., Parkville, MD

1:28 a.m.: 200-600 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD

1:50 a.m.: E. Fayette St. at Central Ave., Baltimore, MD

Arrests were made that evening with additional participants having been charged from prior events. The individuals arrested and/or charged include:

Dublen Sarceno Lima, 28, of Beltsville, MD – charged with driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

Richard Garrett, 22, of Manassas Park, VA – charged with disturbing the peace/hindering the peace, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property.

De’Lontay Coles, 19, of Silver Spring, MD – charged with disorderly conduct, fireworks discharge without a permit, riot, unlawful assembly, negligent and reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway, and other traffic violations.

During the event, the Baltimore Police Department additionally charged two juveniles, who are not being identified at this time, with possession of firearms.

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally task force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, knowns as “takeovers”. These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage, and posing risks to the public.

Increased patrols in identified hotspot areas have been conducted along with comprehensive investigations to identify and charge those involved. This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators.

The Maryland Car Rally task force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Prince George’s County Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

By collaborating our concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts strategically, particularly in areas where these incidents are most prevalent, the task force aims to mitigate the impact of these dangerous events on public safety and, thereby fostering a safer environment for all Maryland residents.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov