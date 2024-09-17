NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 17, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Nominees announced for Second District Juvenile Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 17, 2024) – The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Juvenile Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Sharon Sipes, Dec. 16, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Ryan Evershed, Judge, Eighth District Juvenile Court; Blake Hills, Board Member, Utah Board of Pardons and Parole; Nicole Lowe McBride, Partner, Hutchinson Cottingham Hall & McBride; Carolyn Perkins, Juvenile Public Defender, Weber County Attorney’s Office; Nathan Roman, Northern Section Director, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Second District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Sept. 27, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###