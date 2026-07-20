Gov. Cox announces updated fireworks guidance as wildfire conditions improve in parts of Utah

Municipalities regain primary authority over fireworks restrictions while state forester retains ability to impose additional restrictions where needed

SALT LAKE CITY (July 20, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox today announced updated fireworks guidance for the upcoming Pioneer Day holiday, returning primary authority over fireworks restrictions to municipalities while preserving the ability to impose additional restrictions in communities where wildfire conditions remain dangerous.

The change reflects improved conditions across many parts of Utah following recent storms, while recognizing that significant wildfire risk remains in portions of the state.

Under the updated approach, municipalities’ preexisting fireworks maps will govern where fireworks may be used within city limits. Cities that continue to face elevated fire danger may work with the state forester to request additional restrictions beyond their existing authority.

The governor’s executive order issued last month remains in effect and continues to provide the state forester with authority to respond quickly to changing wildfire conditions.

“We were hopeful conditions would improve enough to safely return more decisions to our local communities, and in many parts of Utah, that’s exactly what’s happened,” Gov. Cox said. “Recent storms have brought meaningful relief to many areas of the state. At the same time, other communities remain at serious risk. This approach recognizes that wildfire conditions now vary across Utah while ensuring we still have the tools to protect lives and property where the danger remains highest.”

Gov. Cox emphasized that Utahns should not interpret the change as an indication that wildfire season is over.

“We are still asking Utahns to use good judgment,” he said. “If you live in an area that remains dry or windy, consider skipping fireworks altogether or attending a community fireworks show instead. Our firefighters have carried an incredible burden this summer, and every preventable fire matters.”

State Forester Jamie Barnes said the updated approach allows wildfire restrictions to better reflect current conditions on the ground.

“Recent precipitation has improved conditions in many areas, but not everywhere,” Barnes said. “This process gives communities flexibility while ensuring we can quickly implement additional restrictions where local fire conditions warrant them. We encourage everyone to check with their city before using fireworks.”

Municipalities requesting additional restrictions will coordinate directly with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Any approved changes will be communicated by local officials before the Pioneer Day holiday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reminded residents that fireworks remain prohibited on all federal lands and on state and unincorporated lands. Anyone who starts a wildfire through illegal or negligent use of fireworks may face significant civil and criminal penalties.

Utahns are encouraged to:

Check their city’s fireworks map before using fireworks.

Never use fireworks in restricted areas or near dry vegetation.

Immediately report any wildfire by calling 911.

Updated fireworks restrictions and local maps will be available through municipalities and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

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