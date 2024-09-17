SVD to conduct series of global online auctions for the surplus assets of Cuberg
The auctions feature late-model R&D instruments, battery manufacturing equipment, & machine tools, offering buyers a unique chance to acquire cutting-edge tech.SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of online auctions for the surplus assets to the ongoing operations Cuberg. The assets are up for auction following the recent facility closure in San Leandro, CA. The auctions will offer an amazing range of assets from Cuberg’s operations, giving interested buyers a unique opportunity to obtain cutting-edge and extremely late-model R&D Instruments, Battery Manufacturing Equipment, Machine Tools, Facility Support, and FF&E.
Here's the upcoming auction schedule and links to the auction catalogs:
September 24–26, 2024: Cuberg Short-Notice Sale
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/580751/short-notice-sale--ongoing-operations-of-cuberg--3
October 1–3, 2024: Cuberg #1 Global Online Auction
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/575311/surplus-assets-to-the-ongoing-operations-of-cuberg
October 8–10, 2024: Cuberg #2 Global Online Auction
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/579683/surplus-assets-to-the-ongoing-operations-of-cuberg--2
Featured assets include:
2024 Tescan UniTOM XL Multi Resolution microCT
Olympus Corp. STM7LFA Optical Microscope
JEOL JSM-IT800 Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope
2023 Morn Laser Welding Machine Model: MTW3000P
Dispense Works INC. Fluid Dispenser Model: R4024
Meter Mix Liquid Flow 30A
Shimadzu AGX50knv2+250, Precision Universal Tester
(2) 2024, HMI MT8102iE Pouch Cell Formation Machines
Top Material BSVDO040004R Vacuum Dry Oven
Jellyroll Transfer Machine, (2) Epson Industrial Robots Model: T3B401S
(4) 2024 Binder Cooling Incubators
MTI MSK180L Electrode Punching Machine
Mott 7421021 Walkin Fume hood
Tab Welding Machine
Rolling and Degassing Machines
Thermo Scientific K-Alpha X-ray Photoelectron Spectrometer System
Horiba XploRA PLUS: MicroRaman Spectrometer
Fully-Equipped Dry Room
IEST Lithium Battery Electrode Resistance Tester BER2500
Neware Battery Testers
Dozens of Vigor Glove Boxes
Dozens of Mettler Toledo Scales
Espec Environmental Chamber
2021 Duclean APD-500/HEPA Filters
Dozens of Pouch Cell Formation Machines
Acra Vertical Milling Machine
Tormach 1100M CNC Machine Tool
LightWeld Laser Welding system
Baleigh Downdraft Table
And much more!
For more information, please contact Brent Smith at bsmith@svdisposition.com
To view all upcoming SVD auctions, go to:
https://svdisposition.com/auctions
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
Cuberg Facility Overview for Upcoming Online Auction
