Keurig Dr Pepper continues growing Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), a leading producer of hot and cold beverages, today announced the continued growth of its state-of-the-art, single serve coffee roasting and manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $141 million investment will create 84 new jobs.

KDP’s beverage portfolio consists of 125 iconic brands including carbonated and non-carbonated beverages such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott’s, Snapple and Core Hydration, as well as the Keurig brewing system, with leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop. The company’s existing Spartanburg County facility, which broke ground in 2019 with continued development announced in October 2023, produces K-Cup pods and currently employs approximately 285 people, with additional hiring underway.

KDP’s new site, located at 3220 Moore Duncan Highway in Moore, will host production for the company’s next-generation K-Rounds, plastic-free coffee pods created from premium coffee beans that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a protective, plant-based coating.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $450,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“With this new investment, the KDP facility in Spartanburg will remain a key site representing our manufacturing and production innovation. We are grateful for the ongoing, outstanding support we’ve received from the state of South Carolina and county of Spartanburg as we continue to grow in this area.” -Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s decision to again expand operations in the Upstate underscores the strength of South Carolina’s business climate. Creating 84 new jobs, this $141 million investment will pave the way for continued economic advancement in Spartanburg County, and we look forward to KDP’s continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are thrilled Keurig Dr Pepper selected Spartanburg County and South Carolina as the production home of the company’s next-generation coffee pods. KDP’s expansion, the company’s second in less than a year, is further proof that South Carolina is the ideal location for businesses to start, expand and build a legacy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“In South Carolina, we’re all about creating conditions that help agribusinesses innovate and thrive. With this new production facility, Keurig Dr Pepper is looking to the future, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.” -South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Keurig Dr Pepper has been a tremendous partner since coming to Spartanburg County, and this latest investment solidifies that they’ve found a great place to do business. On behalf of Spartanburg County, I’m grateful for their partnership and for the opportunities they’ve created for our residents.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

