Columbia Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Jackie Slone pleading guilty to tax evasion.

On Monday, Judge Julie Heffington accepted Slone’s guilty plea to one count of tax evasion stemming from his fraudulent registration of a vehicle at the Maury County Clerk’s Office. Heffington sentenced Slone to two years of probation and ordered him to pay $2,512 in restitution to the Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursed this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Brent Cooper’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

