Chief Justice Newby Issues Order for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties

View an order below from Chief Justice Paul Newby declaring catastrophic conditions resulting from severe weather and flood advisories exist or have existed in some southeastern North Carolina counties: Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender. Pursuant to statutory authority, he has therefore extended the time and periods of limitation for filing and for acts due to be done in these counties. See the order for details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.