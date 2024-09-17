Submit Release
Chief Justice Newby Issues Order for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties

View an order below from Chief Justice Paul Newby declaring catastrophic conditions resulting from severe weather and flood advisories exist or have existed in some southeastern North Carolina counties: Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender. Pursuant to statutory authority, he has therefore extended the time and periods of limitation for filing and for acts due to be done in these counties. See the order for details.

