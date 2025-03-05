Governor Stein Appoints District and Superior Court Judges for Districts 10, 14, and 22

Governor Josh Stein has appointed two district court judges and one superior court judge: Chris Brooks as district court judge in Judicial District 10 (Wake County). He will fill the vacancy created after Judge Jennifer Bedford was elected to superior court. Brooks has served in the North Carolina Department of Justice since 2006. He received his B.S. from the University of North Carolina and his J.D. from the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University.

Scott Skidmore as district court judge in Judicial District 22 (Caswell and Rockingham counties). He will fill the vacancy created after Judge Chris Freeman was elected to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Skidmore serves as a partner at Farver, Skidmore & Hux, LLP. Skidmore received his B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and his J.D. from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. Stephen C. Stokes as superior court judge in Judicial District 14 (Cumberland County). He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Claire Hill. Stokes serves as a district court judge in Cumberland County. He received his B.S. from Florida State University, dual master's degrees from Webster University, and his J.D. from Florida State University College of Law. Read the Governor's full press release.

