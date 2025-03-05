New Episode of "All Things Judicial–In Focus" Covers North Carolina Judicial Branch News

The latest episode of All Things Judicial–In Focus is now available, providing an in-depth look at significant developments in the North Carolina Judicial Branch for the month of March. This episode covers critical updates on eCourts technology, judicial initiatives, case data transparency, public safety awareness, and a milestone anniversary for a groundbreaking court program.

Key topics featured in this episode include:

Attorney Training for eCourts Track 8 and Expansion – As North Carolina continues its transition to a modernized court system, attorney training is underway for eCourts Track 8, which is scheduled for implementation. Dates are announced for the roll-outs of Tracks 9, 10, and the North Carolina Business Court.



Task Force on ACE's-Informed Courts Plans More Progress in 2025 – This episode features a general update and discussion about the Task Force on ACE's-Informed Courts.



Public Access to Case Statistics Dashboard – The North Carolina Judicial Branch has launched a Case Statistics Dashboard, available to the public at data.nccourts.gov.



March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month – With the arrival of Severe Weather Preparedness Month in March, North Carolina's courts recommend emergency readiness efforts and have prepared for continuity of judicial services.



DWI Grant Expands Case Capacity – The Governor's Highway Safety Program has awarded a new grant to North Carolina courts to expand case capacity for DWI-related offenses.



Preview of the Next Episode of All Things Judicial–Beyond the Bench – Listeners get an exclusive preview of the upcoming episode of All Things Judicial–Beyond the Bench, which will spotlight the 30th anniversary of Mecklenburg County's Recovery Court.

Listen to the full episode of All Things Judicial–In Focus now on North Carolina Judicial Branch’s website, or wherever you get your podcasts.