North Carolina Courts Receive $147,000 Grant to Expedite DWI Cases

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) has been awarded a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) to expedite Driving While Impaired (DWI) cases in Johnston, Mecklenburg, and Wake counties. The funding will provide approximately 400 additional DWI court sessions through the remainder of the federal fiscal year, which ends September 30, 2025.

“We’re grateful to the GHSP for this funding and partnership,” said NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce. “Thank you to the district attorneys, judges, clerks, law enforcement agencies, and other court staff who enhance public safety by working hard to quickly adjudicate these cases.”

Pending statewide DWI cases have steadily declined in recent years. Cases are down 10 percent since early 2020 and are down nearly 30 percent from the COVID pandemic-created high in 2021.