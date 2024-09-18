VISUAL STUDIO MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF ITS 2024 READER’S CHOICE AWARDS
Visual Studio Magazine, a provider of enterprise solutions for .NET developers, is proud to announce the winners of its 30th annual Reader's Choice Awards.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Studio Magazine, a provider of enterprise solutions for .NET developers and a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the winners of its 30th annual Reader's Choice Awards.
Visual Studio Magazine readers have once again shared their opinions on the best third-party tools, components and services to use with Microsoft’s flagship IDE in the .NET-centric software development space.
“This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to the new world of AI-assisted coding,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “While developers and architects are now using an array of exciting new offerings, the tried-and-true bedrock tooling for nuts-and-bolts programming is still vitally important, and our readers have once again provided a valuable, crowd-sourced synthesis of the best products and services straight from the front-line trenches.”
Across 43 categories, voters chose from hundreds of products, with the top three entrants with the most votes in each category receiving gold, silver and bronze badges, respectively.
The list of winners can be viewed below and at https://visualstudiomagazine.com/microsites/readers-choice-awards/2024/home.aspx
2024 Winners
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)
• Gold: DevExpress Universal Subscription
• Silver: Telerik UI for WinForms
• Bronze: MindFusion WinForms Pack
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)
• Gold: DevExpess DXperience Subscription
• Silver: Kendo UI
• Bronze: Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)
• Gold: DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription
• Silver: Telerik UI for MAUI
• Bronze: Gizmox Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet
• Gold: DevExpress Grid Control
• Silver: Syncfusion Essential Grid
• Bronze: MindFusion WinForms Pack
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow
• Gold: DevExpress Chart Control
• Silver: combit List & Label
• Bronze: Telerik KendoReact Charts
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing
• Gold: LEADTOOLS Imaging
• Silver: Aspose.Imaging
• Bronze (tie): Syncfusion Image Editor
• Bronze (tie): Bronze: Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor
Component: Mapping/GIS
• Gold: DevExpress Map Control
• Silver: ArcGIS Maps SDK for .NET (formerly known as ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET)
• Bronze: Syncfusion Maps Control
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode
• Gold: DevExpress Rich Text Editor
• Silver (tie): ABBYY FineReader Engine
• Silver (tie): LEADTOOLS Barcode
• Bronze: LEADTOOLS Document Suite
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon
• Gold: DevExpress Ribbon, Toolbars and Menus
• Silver: Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar
• Bronze: SurveyJS Dashboard
Component: Multi-Document Processing
• Gold: DevExpress Office File API for .NET
• Silver: Aspose.Total
• Bronze: Syncfusion File-Format libraries
Blazor Components and Tools
• Gold: DevExpress Blazor UI
• Silver: Syncfusion Essential Studio for Blazor
• Bronze: Nevron Open Vision for .NET
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools
• Gold: DevExpress XAF
• Silver: PostSharp Ultimate
• Bronze: Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools
• Gold: JetBrains dotTrace
• Silver: SQL Diagnostic Manager
• Bronze: Redgate .NET Developer Bundle
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)
• Gold: JetBrains ReSharper
• Silver: Postman
• Bronze: Visual WebGui DevTools
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions
• Gold: Atlassian Bitbucket
• Silver: VisualSVN
• Bronze: JetBrains TeamCity
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management
• Gold: VisualSVN Server
• Silver: Micro Focus StarTeam
• Bronze: CollabNet TeamForge
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio
• Gold: DevExpress BI Dashboard
• Silver: MindFusion WinForms Pack
• Bronze: SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking
• Gold: Atlassian JIRA
• Silver: BugZilla
• Bronze: Redgate .NET Developer Bundle
Software Architecture
• Gold (tie): Lucid
• Gold (tie): Visual Paradigm
• Silver: Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect
• Bronze: NDepend
Software Testing and Quality Assurance
• Gold (tie): DevExpress TestCafe Studio
• Gold (tie): Telerik Test Studio
• Silver: Postman
• Bronze: Ranorex Studio
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity
• Gold: SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server
• Silver: Aspose.Email
• Bronze: Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization
• Gold: combit List & Label
• Silver: DevExpress Reporting
• Bronze: SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio
Databases, Data Development and Modeling
• Gold: SQL Toolbelt Essentials
• Silver: DevExpress XPO
• Bronze: Redgate Flyway
SharePoint Components and Tooling
• Gold: ArcGIS for SharePoint
• Silver: Bamboo Project Management Suite
• Bronze: Nevron SharePoint Vision
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools
• Gold: DevExpress PDF Viewer
• Silver: Aspose.PDF
• Bronze (tie): MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions for PDF
• Bronze (tie): Syncfusion Essential PDF library
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks
• Gold: DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI
• Silver: Gizmox Express Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile
• Bronze (tie): Syncfusion Essential Studio for .NET MAUI
• Bronze (tie): Telerik UI for .NET MAUI
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools
• Gold: JSON Essentials for COM/ActiveX
• Silver: MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions
• Bronze: CData ADO.NET Providers
Internet of Things
• Gold: .NET nanoFramework
• Silver: GHI Electronics SITCore - .NET C# on a Chip
• Bronze: Node-RED
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks
• Gold: DevExpress React Components
• Silver: NGINX Plus
• Bronze: Infragistics Ultimate
Productivity Tools
• Gold: DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio
• Silver: LINQPad
• Bronze: SmartBear ReadyAPI
Content Management Systems
• Gold: Optimizely CMS
• Silver: Orchard Core
• Bronze: Progress Sitefinity
Cloud Development Tools
• Gold: VMware vCloud Suite
• Silver: CloudMonix
• Bronze (tie): Ampere One
• Bronze (tie): OpenText Developer Cloud
Security & Copy Protection
• Gold: DevExpress .NET App Security Library & Web API Service
• Silver: Atlassian Compass
• Bronze: CrypKey Instant
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools
• Gold (tie): InstallAware for Windows Installer
• Gold (tie): Octopus Deploy
• Silver: Redgate Flyway
• Bronze: Chef
Parallel and Multicore Development Tools
• Gold: Intel Parallel Studio XE
• Silver: PostSharp Threading
• Bronze: Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK
Web Hosting
• Gold: GoDaddy
• Silver: Bluehost
• Bronze: DiscountASP.NET
Help Authoring
• Gold: Adobe RoboHelp
• Silver: HelpScribble
• Bronze: BoldDesk by Syncfusion
DevOps
• Gold: Dynatrace
• Silver: Postman
• Bronze: Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for Visual Studio on Azure
Developer Training Resources
• Gold: Pluralsight
• Silver: LinkedIn Learning
• Bronze: Learning Tree
Specialized Search Engines
• Gold: Elasticsearch
• Silver: Apache Lucene
• Bronze: dtSearch Engine
Containers & Docker
• Gold: Docker Development Tools
• Silver: Google Kubernetes Engine
• Bronze: Amazon Elastic Container Service
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning
• Gold: TensorFlow
• Silver: Distributed Machine Learning Toolkit
• Bronze: Keras
Software Development Service Providers
• Gold: Telerik App Development Services
• Silver: iThink 365
• Bronze: jQWidgets Smart UI
Information on the 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards will be available at visualstudiomagazine.com next year.
###
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Visual Studio Magazine
Visual Studio Magazine is focused on providing developers with news and changes to the .NET-centric development space and timely and practical real-world solutions to problems that have a direct impact on their company’s bottom line.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
+1 818.814.5200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.