VISUAL STUDIO MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF ITS 2024 READER’S CHOICE AWARDS

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Studio Magazine , a provider of enterprise solutions for .NET developers and a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the winners of its 30th annual Reader's Choice Awards Visual Studio Magazine readers have once again shared their opinions on the best third-party tools, components and services to use with Microsoft’s flagship IDE in the .NET-centric software development space.“This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to the new world of AI-assisted coding,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “While developers and architects are now using an array of exciting new offerings, the tried-and-true bedrock tooling for nuts-and-bolts programming is still vitally important, and our readers have once again provided a valuable, crowd-sourced synthesis of the best products and services straight from the front-line trenches.”Across 43 categories, voters chose from hundreds of products, with the top three entrants with the most votes in each category receiving gold, silver and bronze badges, respectively.The list of winners can be viewed below and at https://visualstudiomagazine.com/microsites/readers-choice-awards/2024/home.aspx 2024 WinnersComponent Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)• Gold: DevExpress Universal Subscription• Silver: Telerik UI for WinForms• Bronze: MindFusion WinForms PackComponent Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)• Gold: DevExpess DXperience Subscription• Silver: Kendo UI• Bronze: Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + MobileComponent Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)• Gold: DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription• Silver: Telerik UI for MAUI• Bronze: Gizmox Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + MobileComponent: Grid and Spreadsheet• Gold: DevExpress Grid Control• Silver: Syncfusion Essential Grid• Bronze: MindFusion WinForms PackComponent: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow• Gold: DevExpress Chart Control• Silver: combit List & Label• Bronze: Telerik KendoReact ChartsComponent: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing• Gold: LEADTOOLS Imaging• Silver: Aspose.Imaging• Bronze (tie): Syncfusion Image Editor• Bronze (tie): Bronze: Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditorComponent: Mapping/GIS• Gold: DevExpress Map Control• Silver: ArcGIS Maps SDK for .NET (formerly known as ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET)• Bronze: Syncfusion Maps ControlComponent: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode• Gold: DevExpress Rich Text Editor• Silver (tie): ABBYY FineReader Engine• Silver (tie): LEADTOOLS Barcode• Bronze: LEADTOOLS Document SuiteComponent: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon• Gold: DevExpress Ribbon, Toolbars and Menus• Silver: Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar• Bronze: SurveyJS DashboardComponent: Multi-Document Processing• Gold: DevExpress Office File API for .NET• Silver: Aspose.Total• Bronze: Syncfusion File-Format librariesBlazor Components and Tools• Gold: DevExpress Blazor UI• Silver: Syncfusion Essential Studio for Blazor• Bronze: Nevron Open Vision for .NETSoftware Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools• Gold: DevExpress XAF• Silver: PostSharp Ultimate• Bronze: Sparx Systems Enterprise ArchitectPerformance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools• Gold: JetBrains dotTrace• Silver: SQL Diagnostic Manager• Bronze: Redgate .NET Developer BundleGeneral Development Tools (includes IDEs)• Gold: JetBrains ReSharper• Silver: Postman• Bronze: Visual WebGui DevToolsCollaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions• Gold: Atlassian Bitbucket• Silver: VisualSVN• Bronze: JetBrains TeamCityALM, SCM and Requirements Management• Gold: VisualSVN Server• Silver: Micro Focus StarTeam• Bronze: CollabNet TeamForgeBI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio• Gold: DevExpress BI Dashboard• Silver: MindFusion WinForms Pack• Bronze: SAP Crystal Reports for Visual StudioBug, Defect and Feature Tracking• Gold: Atlassian JIRA• Silver: BugZilla• Bronze: Redgate .NET Developer BundleSoftware Architecture• Gold (tie): Lucid• Gold (tie): Visual Paradigm• Silver: Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect• Bronze: NDependSoftware Testing and Quality Assurance• Gold (tie): DevExpress TestCafe Studio• Gold (tie): Telerik Test Studio• Silver: Postman• Bronze: Ranorex StudioFTP, Email and Network Connectivity• Gold: SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server• Silver: Aspose.Email• Bronze: Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET EditionReporting, Analysis and Visualization• Gold: combit List & Label• Silver: DevExpress Reporting• Bronze: SAP Crystal Reports for Visual StudioDatabases, Data Development and Modeling• Gold: SQL Toolbelt Essentials• Silver: DevExpress XPO• Bronze: Redgate FlywaySharePoint Components and Tooling• Gold: ArcGIS for SharePoint• Silver: Bamboo Project Management Suite• Bronze: Nevron SharePoint VisionPDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools• Gold: DevExpress PDF Viewer• Silver: Aspose.PDF• Bronze (tie): MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions for PDF• Bronze (tie): Syncfusion Essential PDF libraryMobile Development Tools and Frameworks• Gold: DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI• Silver: Gizmox Express Studio .NETHTML5 + Mobile• Bronze (tie): Syncfusion Essential Studio for .NET MAUI• Bronze (tie): Telerik UI for .NET MAUIMiddleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools• Gold: JSON Essentials for COM/ActiveX• Silver: MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions• Bronze: CData ADO.NET ProvidersInternet of Things• Gold: .NET nanoFramework• Silver: GHI Electronics SITCore - .NET C# on a Chip• Bronze: Node-REDWeb Design & Development Tools and Frameworks• Gold: DevExpress React Components• Silver: NGINX Plus• Bronze: Infragistics UltimateProductivity Tools• Gold: DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio• Silver: LINQPad• Bronze: SmartBear ReadyAPIContent Management Systems• Gold: Optimizely CMS• Silver: Orchard Core• Bronze: Progress SitefinityCloud Development Tools• Gold: VMware vCloud Suite• Silver: CloudMonix• Bronze (tie): Ampere One• Bronze (tie): OpenText Developer CloudSecurity & Copy Protection• Gold: DevExpress .NET App Security Library & Web API Service• Silver: Atlassian Compass• Bronze: CrypKey InstantInstallation, Setup & Deployment Tools• Gold (tie): InstallAware for Windows Installer• Gold (tie): Octopus Deploy• Silver: Redgate Flyway• Bronze: ChefParallel and Multicore Development Tools• Gold: Intel Parallel Studio XE• Silver: PostSharp Threading• Bronze: Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDKWeb Hosting• Gold: GoDaddy• Silver: Bluehost• Bronze: DiscountASP.NETHelp Authoring• Gold: Adobe RoboHelp• Silver: HelpScribble• Bronze: BoldDesk by SyncfusionDevOps• Gold: Dynatrace• Silver: Postman• Bronze: Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for Visual Studio on AzureDeveloper Training Resources• Gold: Pluralsight• Silver: LinkedIn Learning• Bronze: Learning TreeSpecialized Search Engines• Gold: Elasticsearch• Silver: Apache Lucene• Bronze: dtSearch EngineContainers & Docker• Gold: Docker Development Tools• Silver: Google Kubernetes Engine• Bronze: Amazon Elastic Container ServiceAI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning• Gold: TensorFlow• Silver: Distributed Machine Learning Toolkit• Bronze: KerasSoftware Development Service Providers• Gold: Telerik App Development Services• Silver: iThink 365• Bronze: jQWidgets Smart UIInformation on the 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards will be available at visualstudiomagazine.com next year.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Visual Studio MagazineVisual Studio Magazine is focused on providing developers with news and changes to the .NET-centric development space and timely and practical real-world solutions to problems that have a direct impact on their company’s bottom line.

