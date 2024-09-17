16th Annual Hawaiʻi Construction Career Days

Main, News Posted on Sep 17, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is proud to announce the 16th Annual Hawai‘i Construction Career Days event. This will take place on Thursday and Friday, September 19 and 20, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Aloha Stadium, lower Hālawa lot.

Construction Career Days offers our middle and high school students a practical and valuable firsthand look at career and educational opportunities available in Hawai‘i’s construction industry. The event is part of the Green Administration’s workforce development efforts to prepare Hawai‘i students for future careers.

“Our department is happy to give back to our community,” says, Director of the Department of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “Our young people will be able to see the wide range of jobs available in the construction field. This is a chance for us to reach out to our future leaders to keep Hawaiʻi’s construction industry thriving and strong.” Sniffen adds, “We would like to especially thank the Federal Highway Administration for funding this event, the corporate and union sponsors, and the many volunteers that spent a lot of time planning this event for the students.”

Students will be greeted with a backpack filled with personal protective equipment: a hard hat, safety goggles and earplugs. They will be required to use these items as they steer through the event area to help ensure their safety. Students may choose to navigate and explore heavy equipment, i.e. an excavator, a crane simulator, a scissors lift and other pieces of specialized equipment, under close supervision.

The “Trades” area will feature representatives from: carpenters’, painters’, electricians’, laborers’, sheet metal workers’, masons’, operating engineers’, plumbers’ and roofers’ unions. Students will be able to become familiar with and utilize hand tools associated with the trades.

Throughout the day, students may also visit various booths with information on educational opportunities in the construction field as well as learn about career pathways from industry representatives. Also, the University of Hawaiʻi College of Engineering and the Honolulu Community College will be available to answer questions about their programs.

“If you need an auxiliary aid/service, second language interpretation or other accommodation due to a disability or language, contact Daniel Williams at 808-831-7914 or [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, languages aside from English, or electronic copy.”

###