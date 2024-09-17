The Ministry of Education Welcomes the 2024-25 Youth Council

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2024

The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce the 2024-25 Youth Council. This dynamic group of leaders were chosen to represent the voices of Saskatchewan's youth and they play an important role in helping to shape the province's education system.

This year's Youth Council consists of 12 exceptional students from Grades 10 to 12 who will advise the Ministry of Education on various education-related priorities.

The 2024-25 Provincial Youth Council members are:

Ben Ansell, Prairie South School Division

Brooklynn Gardiner, Ile-a-la Crosse School Division

De Wet Luus, Horizon School Division

Demi Ogundele, Independent School

Elissa Holinaty, North East School Division

Grace Bosch, Chinook School Division

Jade Ezumah, Lloydminster Catholic School Division

Kale Roberts, Prairie Spirit School Division

Micaiah (Mia) Hack, Sask DLC

Rylan Iron, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

Tari Wenzel, Sun West School Division

Theron Roberts, Northern Lights School Division

"The insights provided by our youth are essential for guiding and shaping policies that directly impact their education and future," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I am confident that this year's council will bring fresh perspectives that will help us continue to improve and adapt our education system."

The Youth Council members recently gathered in Saskatoon for an orientation. During the session, they learned about their roles and responsibilities and participated in a discussion on the Provincial Education Plan.

The Youth Council will have the opportunity to participate in several key engagements throughout the year. These sessions will provide opportunities for the council members to collaborate and share their insights with the Ministry of Education, ensuring that student voices continue to shape the education landscape in Saskatchewan.

"Being part of the Youth Council will give me a platform to voice ideas and contribute to real change in our education system," 2024-25 Youth Council Member Tari Wenzel said. "It is empowering to know that our perspectives will not only be heard but are valued by the Ministry of Education."

Established in 2019, the Youth Council provides a platform for student leaders aged 16 and older in Grades 10 to 12 to share their diverse perspectives and lived experiences within the education system. This year, the nomination process invited each school division to submit up to two nominations. Qualified independent schools, historical high schools and the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) were invited to submit one nomination.

