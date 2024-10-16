Colombian Music Producer Andrés Uribe Riaño is honored as an International Music Producer by the IME Awards

Andrés Uribe Riaño has built one of the most solid careers of his generation in his country and has had the distinguished honor of being a professor at EMMA, one of the main music schools in South America, affiliated with Berklee University. Andrés Uribe Riaño, a multicultural music producer, composer, jingle creator, and performer of his own works, continues to make a mark in the industry with his innovative and diverse approach to music. Andrés Uribe Riaño will be headlining a seminar at the University of the Andes, invited by renowned cultural manager Mónica Muñoz. Known for his innovation and influence in the industry, Andrés will share insights on music, culture, and Entertainment On October 12, Andrés Uribe Riaño was honored with an award from the International Music and Entertainment Awards (IME), founded by Julius Darrington His multicultural background and innovative approach to music have earned him a spot as a headliner at some of the most prestigious events. Blending diverse sounds and cultures, Andrés is redefining the musical landscape

He was awarded with the international music producer based on his expertise in creating multicultural music for artists and composing world wide

My mission is to create multicultural music with artists from different parts of the world and diverse cultures, giving them opportunities within the music industry.” — -Andrés Uribe Riaño

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrés Uribe Riaño received a prestigious award from the International Music and Entertainment Awards (IME), a recognition founded by music executive and industry veteran Julius Darrington. Darrington, known for his work as an A&R consultant, record label owner, and mentor, has been instrumental in shaping many upcoming talent’s career.With decades of experience in discovering and nurturing talent, co-founding Mantra Publishing and AudioDream Records while managing high-profile artists like Grammy winner Timothy Bloom and NBA champion Iman Shumpert.This mentorship is crucial to Andrés’ rise in the industry, solidifying his place among the most respected names in music today. This award symbolizes not just professional success, but the culmination of guidance, dedication, and cross-cultural collaboration that defines Andrés’ impact in the industry. His work has brought him to collaborate with major industry players , including Netflix, Bravo, Paramount, and CBS, among others.Throughout his career, Andrés has worked across multiple facets of the music world.His collaborations include assisting Latin Grammy-nominated producer Ali Stone during recording sessions with the legendary Mexican band RBD. He has co-produced and written songs with artists across genres, including cumbia, soul pop, reggaeton, and indie rock. Among his collaborators are Gabriela Richardson and Chenier, an American R&B singer-songwriter with whom Andrés crafted and produced a six-song EP. Andrés also produced tracks for Turkish singer-songwriter Ecenaz, seamlessly blending traditional Turkish sounds with contemporary R&B vocals.With his impressive achievements in both the creative and business realms, Andrés Uribe Riaño is a name to watch as he continues to shape the future of multicultural music and leave his mark on the global stage. His career, which has skyrocketed in recent years, is a testament to his talent, versatility, and dedication to making a multicultural impact through music.

Celebrated for his groundbreaking work in the music industry and his multicultural approach to Multicultural musical production and his creations as an artist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.