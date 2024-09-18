Dr. Cherag Daruwala of Hunterdon Gastroenterology Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Cherag Daruwala

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Cherag Daruwala of Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates for 2024.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Cherag Daruwala of Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates based on merit for 2024.Dr. Daruwala, who joined Hunterdon Gastroenterology in 2012, completed specialized training in endoscopic ultrasound after his gastroenterology fellowship. He established the endoscopic ultrasound program at Hunterdon Medical Center, becoming the first gastroenterologist in Central New Jersey to offer this advanced diagnostic tool."Endoscopic ultrasound is quickly becoming the gold standard in diagnosing various gastrointestinal illnesses," Dr. Daruwala explains. "It provides high-quality information in a less invasive manner than other diagnostic procedures."At Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Daruwala values the practice's commitment to cutting-edge technology. "Our investment in proven diagnostic and treatment equipment enhances patient comfort, convenience, and outcomes," he notes.Dr. Daruwala has been named a NJ Top Doctor annually since 2016. He has also authored publications in prestigious journals such as Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Annals of Surgery.To learn more about Dr. Cherag Daruwala, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drcheragdaruwala/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.