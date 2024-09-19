Metal Innovations Expands Services to Offer Custom Cable Railing Solutions Throughout Southern California

Metal Innovations Cable Railing Installation Exterior Metal Innovations Cable Railing Installation Interior Metal Innovations Company Logo

A trusted family-owned business since 1999, Metal Innovations now meets the demand for high-quality, modern railing systems with its latest service expansion.

Our goal is to combine both style and functionality, and we're here to help homeowners, architects, and contractors create stunning spaces.” — Ron Schumacher

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal Innovations, a trusted name in high-end metal fabrication since 1999, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include custom cable railing installations for homes and businesses across Southern California. This new offering adds a sleek, modern design option to enhance decks, staircases, balconies, and more—all with the craftsmanship and quality Metal Innovations is known for.Metal Innovations' custom cable railing systems are made from top-tier materials like stainless steel, brass, bronze, and aluminum, ensuring durability, safety, and a clean, modern aesthetic. These systems are perfect for improving residential or commercial spaces."We're thrilled to expand our services and bring custom cable railing solutions to our clients throughout Southern California," said Ron Schumacher, CEO of Metal Innovations. "Our goal is to combine both style and functionality, and we're here to help homeowners, architects, and contractors create stunning spaces."In addition to custom cable railing systems, Metal Innovations offers a wide range of services, including glass railing systems horizontal railing systems , hand railing systems, and door gates installation. Each of these services is designed to perfectly enhance the style, safety and functionality of your residential or commercial property.With over two decades of experience, Metal Innovations specializes in working with demanding materials like steel, glass, and aluminum to meet the needs of architects, building owners, contractors, and homeowners. Whether it’s a contemporary design or a historical style replication, their full range of fabrication services—including welding, grinding, polishing, painting, and laser cutting—make them the go-to provider for custom metalwork throughout Southern California. For more information on custom cable railing solutions or other services, you can visit: https://metal-innovations.com/

