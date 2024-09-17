FWC announces results and winners of the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™

Photos available

Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partners celebrated a successful 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ by announcing the final results and winners of the 10-day competition. This year, 857 participants from 33 states and Canada helped support Everglades conservation by collectively removing 195 invasive Burmese pythons from south Florida as part of the competition, with the Ultimate Grand Prize winner removing a total of 20 pythons. The aim of the Florida Python Challenge™ is to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology.

“The success of the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ was a collective achievement, made possible by the contributions of more than 800 participants, the dedicated efforts of our staff, the invaluable support from our partners and the dedicated leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis,” said Rodney Barreto, FWC Chairman. “Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017. This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness.”

“Congratulations to all the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ winners! Our python hunters are passionate about protecting the Everglades, and I am proud of their efforts to remove these invasive snakes from across this precious ecosystem. Every invasive python that is removed makes a difference for Florida’s environment and its native wildlife,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has taken unprecedented steps to remove invasive pythons, protect our natural resources and conserve native wildlife. The great partnership between the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is critical as we continue to work together to protect this national treasure for generations to come. Long live the Everglades!”

The winners of the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ were announced at the FWC’s Commission Meeting held in Duck Key. The Ultimate Grand Prize winner was Ronald Kiger, who removed 20 Burmese pythons, winning $10,000. More information on winners and prizes for longest pythons and most pythons removed in the novice, professional and military categories, is detailed below.

“There were over 700 competitors from Florida and over 100 from out of state, including two from Canada, who participated in this year’s Florida Python Challenge™,” said Roger Young, FWC Executive Director. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis and our many partners who support the Florida Python Challenge™ each year to bring awareness to removing invasive Burmese pythons from Florida’s environment.”

Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the FWC, South Florida Water Management District, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida host the Florida Python Challenge™ to continue raising awareness about invasive species in Florida and their impacts. The annual competition also encourages people to get directly involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal. This year, Bergeron Everglades Foundation and Inversa Leathers each generously provided $10,000 as Platinum Level sponsors to support conservation efforts in Florida through the Florida Python Challenge™. Additional prize funding was generously provided by Gold Level sponsor Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands and Silver Level sponsor Dakota Matting, as well as by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Visit FLPythonChallenge.org for more information.

2024 Florida Python Challenge™ Prize Winners:

Ultimate Grand Prize Awarded to the participant who removes the most pythons as part of the competition. $10,000 Ronald Kiger 20 pythons Professional Novice Most Pythons Prize $2,500 Donna Kalil 19 pythons $2,500 Thomas Hobbs 16 pythons Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize $1,500 Marcos Rodriguez 16 pythons $1,500 Donald Straughan 7 pythons Longest Python Prize $1,000 Quentin Archie 8 feet, 11 inches $1,000 Dennis Krum 9 feet, 11 inches Military – Active Duty and Veteran Most Pythons Military Prize $2,500 Jeff Lince (Army) 5 pythons Most Pythons Military Runner-Up Prize $1,500 David Wagner (Army) 3 pythons Longest Python Military Prize $1,000 Antonio Ramos (Army) 9 feet, 7 inches

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species. They are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 22,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida and reported to the FWC.

In addition to the Florida Python Challenge™, there are other ways people can continue to help control nonnative species such as Burmese pythons. Anyone may remove and humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles at any time on private lands with landowner permission and on 32 FWC-managed lands throughout south Florida.

The public can also help control invasive species by reporting nonnative snakes, tegus and monitor lizards to the FWC’s Invasive Species Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1 (888-483-4681), and by reporting sightings of other nonnative fish and wildlife online at IveGot1.org or by downloading the free IveGot1 smartphone app. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the FWC and other public and private partners to conserve Florida’s native animals and plants, and the lands and waters they need to survive. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has raised and donated nearly $100 million to conservation and outdoor recreation and education. More information can be found at WildlifeFlorida.org.