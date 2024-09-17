Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,264 in the last 365 days.

Kalomira Releases New Fun Anthem: 'Happy Birthday To You' – Now Available on All Major Platforms

Album Cover for Happy Birthday To You

Kalomira singing happy birthday to you at her husbands bday party last summer in Greece.

"Happy Birthday To You" is the perfect addition to any celebration, whether it's a birthday, name day, or any special occasion.

I wrote it to celebrate a special moment with my husband, and I’m thrilled that so many people connected with it. I hope it brings the same joy to everyone’s special day!”
— Kalomira Boosalis
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pop sensation Kalomira is thrilled to announce the release of her new single, "Happy Birthday To You." The song, now available on all major streaming platforms, brings an infectious energy perfect for celebrating birthdays, name days, or any festive occasion.

Originally written for her husband’s birthday last year, where many celebrities gathered in Greece for a large celebration, "Happy Birthday To You" quickly became a hit among guests. The song’s catchy, upbeat vibe sparked widespread excitement, with many encouraging Kalomira to release it publicly. Now, the highly anticipated track is ready to bring joy and fun to celebrations around the world.

“Happy Birthday To You is a song close to my heart,” Kalomira shared. “I wrote it to celebrate a special moment with my husband, and I’m thrilled that so many people connected with it. I hope it brings the same joy to everyone’s special day!”

With its lively melody and celebratory lyrics, the song captures the spirit of any occasion, making it a perfect addition to party playlists and joyous gatherings.

Listen to "Happy Birthday To You" now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms. Link Here: https://lnk.to/Happy-Birthday-To-You

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Kalomira Enterprise LLC

Contact: Georgia Korologos Communication Specialist
Email: georgia@kalomira.com
Whats app +306945825197
Website: www.kalomira.com

Follow Kalomira on social media for updates:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itskalomira/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlK4VgvmRrqZVDQ4srYGBg

Georgia Korologos
Kalomira Enterprise LLC
+30 694 582 5197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Lyric Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kalomira Releases New Fun Anthem: 'Happy Birthday To You' – Now Available on All Major Platforms

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more