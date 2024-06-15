"Eurovision Star Kalomira Releases English Video Clip of Hit Song 'Amen'"
"Effortless elegance on set: Kalomira brings her signature style to the filming of her newest music video."
Kalomira releases the English version of her hit "Amen" with a captivating new video clip, blending dance rhythms and oriental melodies, available out now.ATHENS, GREECE, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pop sensation Kalomira has just released the highly anticipated English version of her hit single "Amen." Following the massive success of the original, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views and streams across digital platforms, this new rendition is now available through Heaven Music.
"Amen" is a dynamic blend of infectious dance rhythms and oriental melodic elements, crafted by renowned music producers Mark F. Angelo and Kostas Kalimeris. The English lyrics, penned by Liam Barrack, add a fresh and captivating dimension to the song.
Kalomira, known for her electrifying performances and unique vocal style, shares her excitement about the new release: "I am thrilled to present the English version of 'Amen' to my fans around the world. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it in a new way."
The English version of "Amen" is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms. Released by Heaven Music.
About Kalomira: Kalomira is an acclaimed performer who has captivated audiences globally with her dynamic voice and engaging stage presence. With a career spanning over a decade, she continues to release chart-topping hits and entertain fans worldwide.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Publicist: Georgia Korologos for Kalomira Enterprise LLC.
Email at: Booking@Kalomira.com
Georgia Korologos
Kalomira Enterprise
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
"Divine Harmony: Kalomira's 'Amen' Video Clip Unveiled!" (English Version).