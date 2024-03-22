Kalomira - The Eurovision Alumni Releases Her New Song, "Rolling"

Kalomira released her new song, "Rolling" out on all streaming sites. Rolling with Kalomira is her latest single.

Kalomira, celebrated for her impressive third-place finish in Eurovision and adored by fans globally, has released her latest song, "Rolling."

I'm so excited to share 'Rolling' with everyone. This song is about my own journey as a singer and as a woman. It's about facing life head-on and never giving up.” — Kalomira

ATHENS, GREECE, March 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalomira, the famous Greek-American singer, known for her third-place finish in Eurovision and cherished by fans worldwide, is making a comeback to the music scene with her brand-new single, "Rolling." This exciting track, released on March 8th, 2024, is sure to get everyone grooving with its catchy beats, inspiring words, and Kalomira's powerful voice.Directed by Giannis Papadakos, "Rolling" is another big moment in Kalomira's impressive career. With the help of Grammy winners and other top-notch professionals who've worked with big names like Jennifer Lopez and Chris Brown, this song is set to take the world by storm."Rolling" isn't just a catchy tune; it's a song about overcoming challenges and finding your strength, something Kalomira knows all about. The heartfelt lyrics and the talented production team, including Mohombi Moupondo, Lukas Loules, and Bulent Aris, guarantee an unforgettable experience for listeners."I'm so excited to share 'Rolling' with everyone," says Kalomira. "This song is about my own journey as a singer and as a woman. It's about facing life head-on and never giving up."Behind the scenes, "Rolling" brings together a team of talented writers and producers, including Kalomira herself, to create something truly special. Produced by Lukas "LULOU" Loules, with additional help from Bulent Aris, "Rolling" is not just a song; it's a game-changer in pop music."Rolling" is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more updates and to listen to Kalomira's music, visit Kalomira.com and follow her on Instagram at @itskalomira. Get ready to roll with Kalomira!"Rolling" is available on all major streaming platforms. For more information, visit Kalomira.com and follow Kalomira on Instagram at @itskalomira https://www.instagram.com/itskalomira/ Helpful Links:Rolling Video Clip: http://tiny.cc/KalomiraRolling_VideoClip “Rolling” on Spotify: http://tiny.cc/KalomiraSpotify Kalomira’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itskalomira/ Press Pictures Of Kalomira: http://tiny.cc/KalomiraPressPictures For media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact: Georgia Korologos - Administrative Coordinator Email: booking@kalomira.com

Kalomira Releases her new video clip for her latest single, "Rolling".