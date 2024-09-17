Park Street PR Rebrands as McClung PR, Returning to Its Original Roots

McClung PR CEO Brian McClung & Director, Communications and Public Relations Kate Raddatz

Rebranding Marks Return to Original Name & Commitment to Strategic, Results-Driven PR

At McClung PR, impact meets resonance. We blend strategy with creativity, ensuring that every client’s story leaves a lasting impression.” — Brian McClung, CEO, McClung PR

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Street PR is proud to announce its rebranding to McClung PR , marking a return to the firm’s original name. Established in 2010 by founder and CEO Brian McClung, the firm has always been rooted in delivering powerful, results-driven public relations strategies. The name change reflects McClung PR’s focus on leveraging decades of industry experience and continuing its tradition of innovative storytelling.This rebrand also highlights McClung PR’s core strengths:• Senior-Level Talent: Clients work directly with seasoned PR professionals, each of whom brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the table.• Innovative Strategies: McClung PR has a history of beating the odds by creating unique pitches that dominate the media landscape and delivering outstanding results for clients across various industries.• Client-Centric Approach: McClung PR believes that no one tells a story quite like the client, and the firm works closely with businesses, nonprofits, and trade associations to ensure their voices are amplified and their stories heard.“At McClung PR, impact meets resonance,” said Brian McClung. “We blend strategy with creativity, ensuring that every client’s story leaves a lasting impression. With our deep relationships with reporters, producers, and key influencers, we help our clients develop compelling messages that reach the right audiences at the right time.”The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to amplify your story, enhance your reputation, and inspire action, including:Public Relations & Media RelationsMcClung PR has a long history of crafting media-dominating pitches and securing millions of earned media impressions for clients across industries. From newsrooms to corporate boardrooms, the firm’s connections and expertise ensure that stories are not only told but heard.Social Media & Influencer OutreachIn partnership with Miller SRM, McClung PR creates award-winning social media strategies that elevate brands and foster engagement. The firm also specializes in influencer marketing, connecting clients with the right influencers to amplify their messages authentically.Crisis CommunicationsThe firm is a trusted partner in times of crisis, offering preparation, media training, and in-the-moment support. McClung PR works diligently to help businesses reestablish trust with their essential stakeholders.Media & Public Speaking TrainingMcClung PR ensures that clients are 100% prepared for any media interview, speech, or public appearance. The firm’s senior-level talent provides tailored coaching to help individuals and organizations confidently share their stories with the world.Video Content CreationFrom concept development to post-production, McClung PR crafts compelling video content that engages audiences and communicates your brand’s message with impact.With a client base that includes up-and-coming businesses, world-changing nonprofits, established trade associations, and leaders in hospitality, McClung PR continues to shape the future of public relations in the region. The firm remains dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals by developing innovative, strategic communications that deliver measurable results.In addition to Brian McClung, the firm is led by Kate Raddatz, who serves as Director of Public Relations and Communications. Raddatz is a former Emmy-winning TV news reporter with over 13 years of media experience, including nearly a decade at CBS WCCO-TV, and strong connections across Minnesota’s newsrooms, businesses, non-profits, and government entities.---About McClung PRMcClung PR is a full-service public relations firm that specializes in public relations, media relations, social media strategy, crisis communications, and video content creation. Founded by Brian McClung, the firm combines decades of experience in media, politics, and business to deliver powerful storytelling and expert guidance to businesses, nonprofits, and organizations.For more information, visit mcclungpr.com to learn how McClung PR can amplify your message and help you achieve your communications goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.