Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project Awardees Graduate from International Space University (ISU) - 2024 Space Studies Program

These extraordinarily talented students represent the bright future for global space cooperation, commercialization, and exploration” — Daniel Rockberger, co-founder of the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project,

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project proudly announces its scholars' graduation from the International Space University (ISU) 2024 Space Studies Program (SSP24). The program was held at Rice University and NASA's Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston, Texas.Scholar ProfilesThe following talented individuals were among this year's Ilan Ramon Scholarship recipients:Shira Cohen: B.Sc. in Materials Science and Engineering from Tel Aviv University, currently working as a Materials Engineer at NSLComm with Project Management Office (PMO) experience.Yaniv Izaki: An angel investor with a focus on deep tech, including energy, climate, supply chains, medical devices, and space. Aspiring moon tourist.Noa Genezya: Electrical Engineering and Physics student at the Hebrew University, serving as a Satellite Operator in Unit 9900 of the Israeli Intelligence Corps.Iddo Dagan: Mechanical and System Engineering Manager with over 8 years of experience developing innovative interdisciplinary systems in the space and medical industries. Has developed communication systems currently operational on two satellites in space.Shay Gurevitch: Senior Aerospace System Engineer with over 12 years of experience designing state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary systems for Earth atmosphere and space operations. Currently serving as Chief System Engineer for a Lunar spacecraft project.Liliach Gurman: Accomplished Space System Engineer contributing to cutting-edge projects in the aerospace industry.Ben Nathaniel: Instructor at Givatayim Observatory, physics student, and Space Systems Analyst.Dema Morad: Mechanical Engineering graduate with hands-on experience in laboratory settings, along with a strong foundation in thermodynamics, heat transfer, and expertise in aerodynamics and space.Rim Ghanim: Finalizing her B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Rim was sponsored by Afeka College of Engineering to participate in the prestigious ISU Space Studies Program (SSP24). As the founder and manager of the Afeka Space Club for the past three years, Rim has successfully built a community of space enthusiasts and driven innovation. In addition, she completed a summer internship at CERN in 2023, contributing to a project focused on space exploration.Tomer Landsman: Growth Venture Capitalist, and currently working on an MBA at MIT Sloan.PROGRAM IMPACTThe Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, part of the Institute of Space Commerce , has awarded over 80 scholarships in the past decade. These scholarships enable talented Israeli post-graduate students to participate in the ISU Space Studies Program, which fosters their integration into the global space community and ecosystem.Daniel Rockberger, co-founder of the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project remarked, "These extraordinarily talented students represent the bright future for global space cooperation, commercialization, and exploration." Sophia Porter, the Scholarship’s Project Manager, added, “Supporting the Scholars has been a privilege: each of them brings a unique perspective and passion that not only honors Ilan Ramon's legacy but also propels us towards a more interconnected and innovative future in space exploration."ABOUT THE INSTITUTE OF SPACE COMMERCEThe Institute of Space Commerce is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to studying the economics and policy of commercial space activities. Through fellowships, scholarships, and research initiatives, the Institute aims to:- Accelerate the growth of a commercially viable space economy- Ensure a safe and sustainable space environment- Advocate for the advancement of the space sector to benefit humankind and the natural world- As an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, the Institute plays a crucial role in shaping the future of space commerce.To learn more about the Institute of Space Commerce and its initiatives, visit www.change.spaceABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE UNIVERSITYFounded in 1987, the International Space University (ISU) has graduated over 5,500 students from more than 110 countries. ISU's network of alumni, faculty, and lecturers facilitates individual career growth, professional activities, and international space cooperation.The 36th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session was held in Houston, Texas, hosted by Rice University and NASA's Johnson Space Center. The upcoming 37th Space Studies Program (SSP) is scheduled for June 30 to August 22, 2025, in Greater Seoul, South Korea.For more information about the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, visit www.ilanramonscholarship.com or follow us on Facebook.For details about the International Space University and its programs, visit www.isunet.edu

