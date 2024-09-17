OKW’s Sealed SMART-BOX Enclosures For Tough Industrial Electronics

SMART-BOX versatile, tough and highly attractive IP 66 plastic enclosures

SMART-BOX versatile, tough and highly attractive IP 66 plastic enclosures for industrial electronics.

Every SMART-BOX is supplied with lid supports

Every SMART-BOX is supplied with lid supports for keeping the lid in place during installation and servicing.

SMART-BOX for DIN rails

Screw bosses are provided in the base of the SMART-BOX for fitting DIN rails and terminals.

Growth in Industry 4.0, IIoT and Smart Factory technology is set to boost demand for OKW’s robust SMART-BOX industrial electronic enclosures.

Customer's specify our SMART-BOX because it's attractive design enhances the visual quality of their industrial electronics.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMART-BOX (IP 66) is ideal for Industry 4.0, control and systems engineering, safety technology, gateways and HVAC.

These tough wall-mount and tabletop enclosures feature separate channels for the lid screws and mounting screws. This enables them to be installed ‘lid closed’, protecting the seal and electronics in harsh environments.

Hinged flush-fitting trims conceal the case fixings. Plastic retaining straps hold the lid in place when it is open. The lid is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside, there are fastening pillars for PCBs and DIN rails.

The enclosures are molded from tough UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. They are available in eight sizes from 4.72″ x 3.54″ x 1.97″ to 11.02″ x 6.69″ x2.36″. Widths 3.54", 4.33", 5.11”, 5.90" are rated IP 66; 6.69" is rated IP 65.

Accessories for SMART-BOX include pressure equalization elements, cable grommets, security plugs, soft-touch TPE case feet, and self-tapping PCB/rail screws.

OKW can supply SMART-BOX fully customized. Services include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

VIEW SMART-BOX RANGE HERE >>

SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

SMART-BOX IP 66 PLASTIC ENCLOSURES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OKW’s Sealed SMART-BOX Enclosures For Tough Industrial Electronics

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
OKW’s Sealed SMART-BOX Enclosures For Tough Industrial Electronics
Award-Winning MINITEC Enclosures For Handheld And Wearable Electronics
OKW INNOVATES: INTRODUCING SLEEKER DIN RAIL ENCLOSURES FOR SPACE OPTIMIZATION
View All Stories From This Author