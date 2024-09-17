MaidPro Provides Expert Home Maintenance Tips for National Professional House Cleaners Day on September 17

Established in 1991, MaidPro has been providing premier house cleaning services for over 30 years. MaidPro has more than 250 owner-operated locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. At MaidPro, we believe clean is as much about cutting clutter and sanitizing surfaces as it is about the way you feel in your newly cleaned home. That's why, when it comes to cleaning your home, we always start with your standard of clean. MaidPro is leading the cleaning industry in customer satisfaction and service quality. Find out how a PRO clean can change your entire outlook on your home.

National Home Cleaning Services Company, MaidPro, Offers Advice for Healthier Homes

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaidPro, a Threshold Brands company and industry leading home cleaning services provider, recognizes National Professional House Cleaners Day today with advice to improve experiences for both customers and cleaning professionals. Maid services can give residents and business owners peace of mind by creating safe and healthy spaces.

“Regular cleanings preserve home conditions and promote overall wellness,” says Emily Estes, MaidPro Brand Leader. “MaidPro is proud to offer thorough professional cleanings and advice on how people can maintain their homes in between.”

● Prepare your home for professional cleanings. Reduce clutter, clear surfaces, and secure pets before maid service visits. This will make cleaning visits more efficient and effective.

● Conduct light upkeep between visits. Regular maintenance prevents the buildup of dirt, dust, and bacteria that can accumulate over time, which makes cleaning quicker and easier. Choose an all-purpose cleaner for versatility, time efficiency, and cost savings. Washable microfiber cloths are a great fit for picking up dirt and reducing streaks and water marks.

● Remove stains immediately. When spills occur, act fast, blot gently, and run a spot test to ensure there’s no damage or color fading. Adapt a "clean as you go" cleaning style to minimize the potential of overwhelming messes.

● Show appreciation. Leave a Google or social media review if you’re pleased with your maid service to help create a positive relationship and spread the word to your neighbors.

Professional maid services can play a pivotal role in saving time and maintaining a clean home. MaidPro’s team of fully trained professionals and its 49-Point Checklist help ensure a long-lasting, freshly cleaned feeling.

Established in 1991, MaidPro has been providing premier house cleaning services for over 30 years. MaidPro has more than 250 owner-operated locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Interested customers can learn more and get a free estimate at MaidPro.com.

About MaidPro

MaidPro is an industry leader that takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. As a consumer-focused brand, MaidPro customizes each service to fit every individual homeowner's needs. The 49-Point Checklist ensures that no surface goes untouched, allowing the customer to personalize their cleaning service with products that are safe and effective. With flexible options in scheduling, services and budget options, MaidPro helps homeowners unwind while its professional cleaners get to work. For more information about MaidPro, visit www.maidpro.com.

About Threshold Brands

Based in Boston, Threshold Brands is a platform company with 11 home service brands, including MaidPro, Men In Kilts, Patio Patrol, USA Insulation, PestMaster, Heating and Air Paramedics, Plumbing Paramedics, Sir Grout, Granite Garage Floor, Mold Medics, and Miracle Method. Threshold is majority owned by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. For more information about Threshold Brands, visit www.thresholdbrands.com.

