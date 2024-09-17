OSCE and UNFPA launch pivotal study on Domestic Violence Perpetrator Programmes in Central Asia

The OSCE Gender Issues Programme, within the framework of the WIN Project, and the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia have jointly released a crucial study on domestic violence perpetrator programmes across Central Asia.

The research, conducted across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, maps existing perpetrator programmes, identifies gaps, evaluates compliance with international standards, and offers recommendations for urgent action. The study further examines service availability, programme content and structure, legal obligations, co-operation with women's crisis centers, and the effectiveness of monitoring and evaluation practices. It represents a significant step towards addressing gender-based violence and ensuring accountability.

The study was officially released on 17 September during a launch event, bringing together legislators, government officials, civil society representatives, and experts from Central Asia. The event focused on showcasing the pivotal role of perpetrator programmes in mitigating gender-based violence, as well as presenting the key findings and actionable recommendations of the report.

Opening the event, Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Advisor on Gender Issues, emphasized the necessity of robust programmes to protect women and girls from violence.

"Perpetrator programmes are crucial for achieving comprehensive survivor protection. Strong initiatives that address stigma, shift attitudes, and change behaviours are vital; without them, eradicating violence remains elusive. By focusing on altering the violent behavior of offenders, we make significant progress in preventing gender-based violence and ending impunity,” she said.

And Florence Bauer, UNFPA Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia underscored that programs should prioritize the safety and wellbeing of survivors above all else.

“Before considering perpetrator programs, comprehensive, survivor-centered services must be readily accessible. Ideally, women-led organizations should be involved to support survivors and ensure the accountability of institutions working with both survivors and perpetrators”, she added.

Adapting preventive interventions and treatment programmes with a gender-sensitive approach, ensuring adequate financial and human resources, and expanding the reach of perpetrator programmes nationwide were at the heart of discussions during the event.

Recommendations from the report urge participating States to develop comprehensive correctional programmes for perpetrators to ensure survivor safety and reduce the risks of recidivism, in alignment with international standards and best practices.