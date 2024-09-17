Jay McKnight Named President of TwelveStone Health Partners

Jay McKnight

Shane Reeves to Continue in Role of Chief Executive Officer

We are thrilled to have Jay join TwelveStone at this pivotal juncture in our organizational development.” — Shane Reeves

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced today that Jay McKnight has been named president reporting to chief executive officer, Shane Reeves.Jay joins TwelveStone after a two-year stint at Varsity Healthcare Partners where he served as operating partner for the private equity firm. Prior to Varsity, Jay served as chief financial officer and then president and chief executive officer of premier post-acute care provider, Diversicare Healthcare Services. Jay began his professional career in accounting as a CPA working for Arthur Andersen and eventually Ernst & Young but transitioned into healthcare financial leadership in 2003.“We are thrilled to have Jay join TwelveStone at this pivotal juncture in our organizational development,” shared Shane Reeves. “Given my schedule as a Tennessee State Senator and founder of TwelveStone, having expertise in operational optimization will be a significant benefit as we prepare for hyper growth.”At TwelveStone, McKnight will be focused on leveraging his experience with mergers and acquisitions, technology integration and operational process development working to scale and prepare underlying business functions for continued aggressive growth.“I look forward to collaborating with Shane to achieve his vision for TwelveStone,” said Jay McKnight. “ I have great respect for what Shane and the team have built and really appreciate the culture and incredible patient experience delivered by TwelveStone.”About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.