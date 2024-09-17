Submit Release
Integrating Literacy through the Dispositions with Cris Tovani

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team from the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to bring educator and author Cris Tovani to Maine on October 7th for an all-day workshop that explores ways to engage, excite, and “hook” reluctant learners in building their literacy skills and mastery.

Through the lens of student dispositions, Tovani has discovered ways around the various “masks” some students wear and created opportunities for those students to engage with their own learning in vibrant and authentic ways.

At the conclusion of this workshop, participants will be able to:

  • describe what full engagement looks like and discuss the importance of engagement in literacy competence,
  • provide reasons for students to read, write, and discuss,
  • model for students how to monitor and repair meaning when reading complex text, and
  • state how these discrete tasks, methods, and skills build literacy proficiency.

The workshop will run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta, Maine, and is free to all Maine educators. Limited in-person spots are available and will be filled as people sign up. Participants can also participate virtually through Zoom, and the workshop will be recorded and shared with educators. Contact hours are available to participants.

To register for this event, please use this registration link.

If you have any questions about this workshop, please contact Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov or  Heather Martin at Heather.Martin@maine.gov

This workshop is one of four (4) presented by the Interdisciplinary Team on the topic of Integrating Literacy through Applied Learning. All events are available in person and virtually.

November 8, 2024, 9 AM – 3 PM: “Integrating Literacy through Mapmaking” with David Sobel at The Steele House, 639 Main St., Rockland.  Use this registration link to spend the day learning with David Sobel.

December 12, 2024, 8:00 AM—12:00 PM: “Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge” with Josie Cameron. Wells Conference Center, 169 Hilltop Road, Orono Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Josie Cameron

January 15, 2025,  8 am – 12 noon: “Integrating Literacy through Applied Science with Katie Coppens at the Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Katie Coppens

 

