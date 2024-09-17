Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 17 September 2024

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark His Excellency Jakob Brix Tange

(b) The Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic His Excellency Carlos Alberto Raheb Lopes Pires

(c) The Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea His Excellency Mauricio Mauro Epkua Obama

Their bio summaries are attached.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 SEPTEMBER 2024

HIS EXCELLENCY JAKOB BRIX TANGE

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

KINGDOM OF DENMARK

Mr Jakob Brix Tange is a career foreign service officer. He has held various appointments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, including as Head of Department and Ambassador for Trade Policy, Ambassador of Denmark to Afghanistan, and Private Secretary to the Danish Foreign Minister. He has also worked as a Senior Trade Policy Advisor for the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. Prior to his current appointment, Ambassador Tange served as the Special Representative for Maritime Security of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence.





Ambassador Tange holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. He has one daughter.





Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

HIS EXCELLENCY CARLOS ALBERTO RAHEB LOPES PIRES

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

PORTUGUESE REPUBLIC

Ambassador Carlos Alberto Raheb Lopes Pires is a career diplomat. He previously served as the Deputy Head of Mission at Portugal’s Embassies in Cairo, Paris, and São Tomé. Ambassador Pires has also held appointments in several Ministerial cabinets, including as Advisor to the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, and Chief of Staff of the Minister for Foreign Affairs. Prior to his current appointment, he was the Deputy Minister of National Defence. This is his first Ambassadorial posting.





Ambassador Pires has a Degree in International Relations from the Lisbon Technical University and a Master’s Degree in European Studies from the London School of Economics. He is married with two daughters.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)



HIS EXCELLENCY MAURICIO MAURO EPKUA OBAMA

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Ambassador Epkua Obama has served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to the People’s Republic of China since 2022. Prior to this, he was the Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana from 2021 to 2022. Ambassador Obama joined the Foreign Service in 2000, and has served in Equatorial Guinea’s overseas missions in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Switzerland, Spain and Senegal in various capacities.





Ambassador Obama graduated from Fudan University in Shanghai, China with a specialisation in International Relations. He speaks Mandarin, English, French and Spanish.





Ambassador Obama is married.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

