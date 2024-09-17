Visit of His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, to Singapore, 18 to 23 September 2024

President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 18 to 23 September 2024. As fellow members of the Forum of Small States (FOSS), Singapore and Rwanda work closely together to advance the interests of small nations and to strengthen the multilateral system. This will be President Kagame’s fourth visit to Singapore. His last visit was in September 2022.

During his visit, President Kagame will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. President Kagame will also be hosted to a meal by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 SEPTEMBER 2024