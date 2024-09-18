Opendatasoft joins Databricks partner program to enhance the accessibility and reusability of data assets

Opendatasoft signs partnership with Databricks Databricks logo Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

Partnership and integration delivers innovative new ways to access data, improving the user experience

Our partnership with Databricks makes it simple for joint customers to benefit from a more complete view of their data, offering users innovative new ways to harness it in their daily working lives.” — Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and Co-founder of Opendatasoft

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, helping organizations to maximize value from their data programs.

As a validated Databricks Technical Partner, Opendatasoft has developed an integration connector to enable its customers to seamlessly access and reuse data assets on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform through their data portals.

This increases efficiency, offers new experiences for end users and helps drive data democratization by ensuring self-service access to data for all through an intuitive, e-commerce-style interface.

“At Opendatasoft we are focused on accelerating data use by ensuring that organizations can easily access and reuse their data assets, wherever they are located, to increase productivity, enable better decision-making and reduce risk,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and Co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Our partnership with Databricks makes it simple for joint customers to benefit from a more complete view of all of their data, offering users innovative new ways to access information and harness it in their daily working lives.”

Databricks Technology Partners are uniquely positioned to help customers implement and scale their strategic initiatives by providing proprietary integrated applications leveraging the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Opendatasoft will benefit from access to Databricks tools, information and expertise to help integrate with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, grow its business and help deliver greater customer value.

“Our partnership with Opendatasoft underscores our shared commitment to democratize data for every organization,” said Ariel Amster, Director of Technology Partner Management at Databricks. “This integration enables our shared customers to leverage Databricks’ intelligent data warehouse with Opendatasoft’s intuitive data portal to become data-driven across their operations.”

Global industrial technology leader Schneider Electric is already benefiting from the partnership between Opendatasoft and Databricks. Its Opendatasoft-based Exchange portal brings together data assets from different sources, including its Databricks platform, and makes them available to partners, enabling new services that drive greater collaboration and increased energy efficiency.

“Our Exchange developer & data access portal delivers real value to our partners, and has enabled us to create new, revenue-generating data services,” said Philippe Raffin, VP EcoStruxure Openness, Schneider Electric. “The combination of Opendatasoft and Databricks helps maximize value from our data, powering collaboration and making it straightforward for users to benefit from information to support the energy transition.”

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader of data democratization. It provides a SaaS Data Portal solution allowing seamless self-service access to all of an organization's data assets. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to scale personalized data experiences in record time and it is the essential data management solution to decrease costs and improve efficiency, increase and build new revenue streams, mitigate risks and manage crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, informing better decision-making at all levels and helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft serves 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data portals. Based on this experience, we’ve developed a unique expertise in data management, which we use to provide our customers with premium services to help them deliver use cases that meet their specific needs.

Public and private organizations from all sectors democratize data in their ecosystem by making it usable at scale through internal or external data portals powered by Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, Veolia and Saint Gobain, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com

