Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,906 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restriction on County Route 58/1, Lavelle Hill Road, to Begin Monday, September 16, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road), will be restricted to one lane near milepost 1.2, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 16, 2024, through Monday, December 16, 2024, for slip repair. Flaggers will be present during the day. Traffic signals will be used in the evenings. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road) to County Route 19/1 (Big Run Road), or County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road) to County Route 58 (Four Mile Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane Restriction on County Route 58/1, Lavelle Hill Road, to Begin Monday, September 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more