Lane Restriction on County Route 58/1, Lavelle Hill Road, to Begin Monday, September 16, 2024

A portion of County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road), will be restricted to one lane near milepost 1.2, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 16, 2024, through Monday, December 16, 2024, for slip repair. Flaggers will be present during the day. Traffic signals will be used in the evenings. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road) to County Route 19/1 (Big Run Road), or County Route 58/1 (Lavelle Hill Road) to County Route 58 (Four Mile Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​