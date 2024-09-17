Cotton Carrier Sponsors the 2024 LIVE Wilder Wildlife Photography Awards

Cotton Camera Carrying Systems

World’s Only Live-Judged Wildlife Photography Competition to Stream on YouTube

MS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cotton Carrier is proud to sponsor the 2024 Wilder LIVE Wildlife Photography Awards , the world’s only live-judged wildlife photography competition. The event, set to stream on October 15, 2024, on YouTube, will feature live judging, offering photographers a unique opportunity to receive real-time feedback from a panel of renowned wildlife photographers.The competition, hosted by Jeremy Neipp , a prominent wildlife photographer and Cotton Carrier Ambassador, invites submissions from photographers across the globe. Participants will compete in five distinct categories, with Cotton Carrier contributing one of its signature camera harness systems as part of the prize package.Submission Information:Deadline: September 22, 2024, 11:59 PM (PST)Cost:$20 for 1, $35 for 2, $45 for 3 photos (Portrait, Birdscape, Creative, Macro)$10 for 1, $18 for 2, $25 for 3 photos (New Photographers category)Eligibility: Open to photographers worldwide aged 13 and older (as of August 24, 2024)Competition Categories:Portrait: Focuses on detailed wildlife subject photography (wild animal subjects).Birdscape: Highlights the relationship between birds and their environment (wild bird subjects).Creative: Encourages unique techniques and photo editing (wild animal subjects).Macro: Showcases the small, intimate world of wildlife (wild animal subjects).New Photographers: Open to those with two years or less experience, showcasing new talent (wild animal subjects).As part of its commitment to supporting wildlife photographers, Cotton Carrier is offering one of its camera harness systems as a prize. Designed for active outdoor photographers, Cotton Carrier’s equipment is known for its durability, comfort, and ease of use, allowing photographers to capture nature's beauty with minimal intrusion.About Wilder Photography AwardsThe Wilder LIVE Wildlife Photography Competition is a premier platform for showcasing talent in wildlife photography. The live format allows audiences to witness the judging process, gaining insight into what makes a compelling wildlife image.This year’s host, Jeremy Neipp, is a seasoned wildlife photographer whose work has been featured in numerous publications. A long-time advocate for wildlife conservation and a trusted ambassador for Cotton Carrier, Neipp will offer valuable commentary throughout the event.For more information about the competition, submission guidelines, and to enter, visit officialwilder.com/competition.About Cotton CarrierCotton Carrier provides innovative camera harness systems for photographers working in demanding environments. Known for its ergonomic designs, Cotton Carrier’s products are trusted by professional and hobbyist photographers alike.

