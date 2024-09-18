Bleisure Travel Global Market 2024 To Reach $619.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.5%

Bleisure Travel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bleisure travel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $394.10 billion in 2023 to $430.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in remote and hybrid work models, a growing emphasis on work-life balance, a rise in corporate travel and global business interactions, enhancing travel and hospitality services tailored for business travelers, and flexible work arrangements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bleisure Travel Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bleisure travel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $619.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the continuous evolution of hybrid and remote work arrangements, growth in experiential and personalized travel preferences, advancements in travel technology and connectivity, increasing focus on employee well-being and mental health, and expansion of global business opportunities and international trade.

Growth Driver Of The Bleisure Travel Market

The rising working-age population is expected to propel the growth of the bleisure travel market going forward. Working-age populations refer to individuals typically between the ages of 15 and 64 who are considered economically active and capable of being part of the labor force. The working-age population is growing due to increased life expectancy and higher birth rates in emerging economies. Bleisure travel is useful in a rising working-age population by enhancing work-life balance and employee satisfaction, which can boost productivity and retention.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Bleisure Travel Market Share?

Key players in the bleisure travel market include Marriott International Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), Expedia Group Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Airbnb Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Accor Group, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, BCD Group, The Priceline Group Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., Cvent Holding Corp., Fareportal Inc., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, World Travel Holdings Inc., Aviareps AG, FCM Travel Solutions, CT Travel Group Ltd, Wexas Ltd, JTB TRAVELS LLP, TravelPerk S.L.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Bleisure Travel Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the bleisure travel market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered corporate travel management and expense reporting platforms, to enhance the management of travel and expenses for organizations. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered corporate travel management and expense reporting platforms utilize advanced algorithms and machine learning to automate and optimize travel booking, itinerary management, and expense reporting, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for businesses.

How Is The Global Bleisure Travel Market Segmented?

1) By Travel Type: Domestic, International

2) By Travel Duration: 2-4 Days, 1 Week, Above 1 Month

3) By Age Group: Millennial, Generation X, Other Age Groups

4) By Employee: Executives, Middle Management, Entry Level Employee

5) By Industries: Government, Corporate

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Bleisure Travel Market

Europe was the largest region in the bleisure travel market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bleisure travel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bleisure Travel Market Definition

Bleisure travel is a type of travel that combines business trips with leisure activities, allowing travelers to extend their stay at a destination for personal enjoyment and exploration. This travel is utilized by professionals to maximize the benefits of their business trips by exploring new places, relaxing, and experiencing local culture without the need for separate vacation time.

