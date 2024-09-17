Maryland State Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Armed Road Rage Incident In Prince George’s County

September 16, 2024

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a woman who reportedly pointed a gun at a motorist during a road rage incident in Prince George’s County late last week.

The accused, identified as Brittany Erin Cousar, 37, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested at her residence in Prince George’s County on September 12, 2024. She is charged with two counts of first-degree felony assault, along with misdemeanor assault and firearm offenses. Cousar was granted private home detention after being held without bond.

A preliminary investigation indicated that on September 11, 2024, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a road-rage incident involving a white BMW SUV. The driver, later identified as Cousar, reportedly pointed a firearm at another driver near Route 5 and Surratts Road. The complainant’s child was in the vehicle at the time of the dispute.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle later that day at Cousar’s residence and seized two loaded handguns from the vehicle. During a police interview, Cousar attempted to destroy evidence by smashing her cell phone. She was arrested and transported to the Forestville Barrack for processing.

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all killed in road rage incidents in Maryland. Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes is asked to contact investigators at 410-538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.

