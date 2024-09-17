Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,909 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Armed Road Rage Incident In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a woman who reportedly pointed a gun at a motorist during a road rage incident in Prince George’s County late last week.

The accused, identified as Brittany Erin Cousar, 37, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested at her residence in Prince George’s County on September 12, 2024. She is charged with two counts of first-degree felony assault, along with misdemeanor assault and firearm offenses. Cousar was granted private home detention after being held without bond.

A preliminary investigation indicated that on September 11, 2024, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a road-rage incident involving a white BMW SUV. The driver, later identified as Cousar, reportedly pointed a firearm at another driver near Route 5 and Surratts Road. The complainant’s child was in the vehicle at the time of the dispute.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle later that day at Cousar’s residence and seized two loaded handguns from the vehicle. During a police interview, Cousar attempted to destroy evidence by smashing her cell phone. She was arrested and transported to the Forestville Barrack for processing.

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all killed in road rage incidents in Maryland. Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes is asked to contact investigators at 410-538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brittany Erin Cousar

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Armed Road Rage Incident In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more