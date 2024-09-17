Gov. Justice, Division of Forestry unveil new firefighting equipment ahead of fire season in West Virginia

In 2023, Gov. Justice signed SB 1032, which provided $4 million toward new equipment. These funds were allocated by the West Virginia Legislature to purchase equipment to assist WV DOF foresters in fighting wildfires. The new equipment was revealed at Twin Falls Resort State Park in conjunction with the Division of Forestry’s bi-annual Fire School, which provides basic fire training for all new employees at the WV DOF, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section and West Virginia State Parks. In addition to protecting West Virginia's forests and fighting wildfires, crews from WV DOF volunteer to assist with wildfire relief efforts in other states. West Virginia's Fall Fire Season starts on October 1st, and burning regulations can be found HERE.

