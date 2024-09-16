SECNAV Del Toro Issues Letter to Congress Concerning Continuing Resolution

WASHINGTON -­­­ Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro issued a letter to Congressional leaders detailing the concerns and impacts of a six-month continuing resolution (CR) on the Navy and Marine Corps today, Sept. 16, 2024.

“This lengthy delay in new funding would force the Department of the Navy (DON) to operate at last year's funding levels with the negative consequences lasting far beyond the time frame of the CR, impeding our ability to field the force needed to defend our nation while imposing unnecessary stress on our Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and their families,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Secretary Del Toro described how the CR would delay deliveries of the Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, in addition to delaying critical investments in the submarine industrial base.

“The Department of the Navy stands ready to assist Congress in any way possible to ensure it has the information and resources to pass this essential legislation,” said Secretary Del Toro. “This is the best thing to do to support our nation's defense.”

Read the full letter here.