Axis Integrated Mental Health Takes Action as Colorado’s Mental Health Rankings Plummet

With alarming drops in state mental health rankings, Axis Integrated Mental Health releases infographic to spread awareness of the worsening crisis

We are actively working to break down barriers to care, fight stigma, and expand access to treatments that we know work and offer new hope to people who have found traditional medications ineffective.” — Christopher Perez

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the alarming drop in Colorado's mental health rankings, Axis Integrated Mental Health is launching a comprehensive initiative to address the state's growing mental health crisis. Recent data from the 2024 Mental Health America report shows a significant decline in Colorado’s overall mental health ranking, falling from 30th to 46th, while the children’s mental health ranking has plummeted from 21st to 44th.

To raise awareness of the issue and inspire collective action, Axis Integrated Mental Health has created an infographic highlighting the severity of Colorado’s mental health challenges. The infographic, titled “Colorado's Mental Health Crisis by the Numbers,” is designed to educate the public and policymakers on the critical areas needing immediate attention, such as children’s mental health, suicide rates, and the state’s shortage of mental health professionals. It is available on Axis Integrated Mental Health's website for free distribution and can be shared in its entirety across all digital platforms without restriction.

Key Statistics:

• Children’s Mental Health: Colorado has dropped from 21st to 44th in the nation.

• Overall Mental Health Ranking: The state’s overall ranking has fallen from 30th to 46th.

• Serious Suicidal Thoughts Among Adults: Colorado ranks #47, with 266,000 adults (5.91% of the population) experiencing serious thoughts of suicide.

• Prevalence of Mental Illness: Colorado ranks #50 for the prevalence of mental illness, trailing just behind Oregon.

• Substance Abuse and Mental Health: Colorado ranks #48 for substance use disorders, complicating efforts to treat mental health issues.

• Mental Health Workforce Availability: While access to care remains relatively strong, with a national ranking of #17, stigma around mental health remains one of the largest barriers to seeking treatment.

Axis Integrated Mental Health Responds with Comprehensive Solutions

Amid these troubling statistics, Axis Integrated Mental Health is intensifying its efforts to improve access to care, reduce stigma, and offer cutting-edge mental health treatments. Axis combines psychiatry, therapy, and advanced therapies like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and esketamine under one roof, creating a seamless experience for patients navigating their mental health journey.

“Colorado’s mental health system is under immense pressure, and the latest data shows we can’t afford to wait any longer,” said Christopher Perez, CEO of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “We are actively working to break down barriers to care, fight stigma, and expand access to vital, insurance-covered treatments that we know work and offer new hope to people who have found traditional medications ineffective.”

To tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, Axis has also launched public awareness campaigns, including the #BraveNotBroken video series. In these videos, patients courageously share their personal stories of recovery, showing others that seeking help is a sign of strength and the transformations that can occur when people seek treatment. This campaign is part of Axis's broader effort to normalize conversations about mental health across Colorado in the workplace, using platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to reach a wider audience.

“Many people don't realize they have the right to paid leave to focus on their mental health,” said Liesl Perez. “Our team is committed to providing affordable, effective treatments to as many Coloradans as possible and educating them on the resources available to them, including Colorado's innovative FAMLI leave program.”

Access and Affordability at the Forefront

In a state where appointment availability is a top barrier to receiving care, Axis Integrated Mental Health has set a standard to offer appointments within seven days, either in-person or via telehealth. The clinic works closely with insurance providers, including Medicaid, to ensure that even advanced treatments like TMS and esketamine are affordable for patients.

Bringing Mental Health Care to Underserved Areas

While urban areas along the Front Range are seeing some improvements, rural Colorado continues to face severe mental health professional shortages. Axis is addressing this issue by expanding telehealth services to reach underserved populations, ensuring that more residents have access to the care they need, regardless of location.

In addition to expanding access, Axis has been a leader in providing free or reduced-cost mental health services. The clinic has written off over $300,000 in pro-bono services and is the only clinic in Colorado offering Medicaid-covered TMS treatments. Through its philanthropic work and partnership with community organizations, Axis is helping to close the mental health care gap in the state.

About the Infographic

Axis Integrated Mental Health's infographic, “Colorado's Mental Health Crisis by the Numbers,” offers a clear, visual breakdown of the state’s declining mental health rankings and the factors contributing to these alarming trends. The infographic includes data on mental illness prevalence, suicide rates, workforce shortages, and geographic disparities in care.

Access the infographic here: https://www.axismh.com/post/where-does-colorado-rank-in-mental-health-2024-update

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is an award-winning mental health clinic dedicated to transforming lives through a holistic, integrative approach to mental health care. Specializing in treating the most challenging depression and anxiety cases, the clinic’s board-certified mental health specialists combine modern psychiatry with evidence-based treatments and therapy to tailor a personalized and effective treatment plan for every patient. Since its foundation in 2019, the clinic has expanded to serve communities in Aurora, Westminster and Louisville and has underwritten over $300K in free mental health care for the communities it serves.

In 2024, Axis was awarded the Best of Mile High™ award for mental wellness, named a Colorado Company to Watch, and a ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top 100 Woman-Owned Business, earning the top accolade for growth. Axis is also a finalist for the Top Startup award from ColoradoBiz Magazine.

To learn more about Axis Integrated Mental Health or to book an appointment, please visit our website at Axismh.com.

Axis Integrated Mental Health Patient Transformations

