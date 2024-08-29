Axis Integrated Mental Health Named "Top Grower" by ColoradoBiz Top 100 Women-Owned Business Awards

Infographic: How Women Owned Businesses are Reshaping Colorado's Business Landscape Liesl Perez is the Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health, who recently won the Top Grower Award amongst the other Top 100 Women Owned Businesses named by Colorado Biz Magazine Axis' logo features a succulent, which grows despite adverse conditions. It symbolizes the growth that all patients are capable of.

LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health is proud to announce its recognition by ColoradoBiz magazine as one of the Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies in Colorado. In addition to earning this distinguished honor, Axis was awarded the Top Grower Award for having the largest growth among all the top 100 women-owned businesses last year.

This exceptional growth highlights a significant trend: the increasing importance of accessible, innovative mental health care in Colorado’s business landscape. At a time when technology companies often dominate growth charts, Axis’ rise demonstrates that essential services like mental health care are critical to the state’s economic and social fabric.

“Our growth is not just about business success; our company's true legacy is measured by the lives we’ve touched and the barriers we have broken—not just the numbers on a balance sheet,” said Liesl Perez, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “Our greatest innovations have come from a deep understanding of human needs and addressing them with integrity and care.”

Axis Integrated Mental Health’s recent achievements build on a solid foundation of excellence. In addition to the Top Growth Award, Axis has been recognized as a Colorado Company to Watch and has been named the Best of Mile High™ Mental Wellness Clinic. For the past two years, Axis has also been honored as the Best Mental Health Clinic in Aurora, further solidifying its reputation for exceptional care. This year, Axis is also a finalist for ColoradoBiz's Top Startup of the Year Award, reflecting its rapid growth and continued impact in the mental health sector.

Infographic: How Women-Owned Businesses are Reshaping Colorado

To illustrate the broader impact of diversity and women-owned businesses, Axis Integrated Mental Health has included an infographic titled “How Women-Owned Businesses are Reshaping Colorado” with this press release. The infographic highlights key data, including:

Colorado’s Business Landscape:

• #4 in the Nation for Women-Led Growth

• 25% increase in women-owned business openings in metro Denver (2022-2023)

Percentage of Businesses Owned by Women Compared to Surrounding States (2022 Small Business Profile):

• Wyoming: 48.3%

• New Mexico: 46.9%

• Arizona: 45.4%

• Colorado: 44.7%

• Utah: 43.9%

• Nebraska: 43.9%

• Oklahoma: 42.6%

• Kansas: 42.5%

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood is #2 in the Nation for US Metros With the Most Female Business Owners

• Total Employment: 131,685

• Total Revenue: $5 Billion or More

• Total Women-Owned Businesses: 17,045

Gender-Diverse Businesses Outperform:

• 60% better results (Forbes)

• 87% better decisions (Forbes)

• 83% increase in innovation (Deloitte)

• $28 trillion potential addition to the global economy by 2025 (McKinsey)

Women Are More Likely to Destigmatize Mental Health Struggles in Colorado:

• 47.3% of Coloradans cite stigma as a barrier to mental health care (Colorado Health Institute)

• 2X more women experience depression and anxiety compared to men (McLean Hospital)

• Female business owners are more likely to value work-life balance and flexible hours than male business owners.

Driving Change. Breaking Barriers. Paving the Way.

This infographic not only underscores the achievements of Axis Integrated Mental Health but also reflects the broader trends of how the 99 other women-owned businesses that were honored by ColoradoBiz Magazine are reshaping industries, fostering innovation, and addressing critical societal issues such as mental health stigma.

In alignment with its mission, Axis Integrated Mental Health has uplifted over 2,000 active patients across Colorado and has provided over $300,000 in pro bono mental health care to underserved populations. This commitment underscores the company’s dedication to making high-quality mental health services accessible to all.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is one of Colorado’s premier mental health practices, committed to transforming lives through a comprehensive, integrative approach to mental health care. Our board-certified specialists excel in addressing the most challenging cases of depression and anxiety, combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments with evidence-based holistic approaches under one roof. Since our establishment in 2019, we have expanded our services to Aurora, Westminster, and Louisville and underwritten over $300K in pro bono mental health care to the communities we serve.

