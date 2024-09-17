Submit Release
California lawyer dues hiked to $598 amid state bar's funding woes

The fee increase, which was signed into law on Thursday by California Governor Gavin Newsom, is less than the $125 boost bar officials requested but will help keep the cash-strapped agency solvent, they said. Earlier this year, the bar projected that it would face a $24 million deficit in 2025 and beyond. The increase is projected to generate about $18.6 million next year, a State Bar of California spokesperson said on Friday.

