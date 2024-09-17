Sugar Club, Bangkok's Premier Hip Hop Haven, Celebrates Nine Years with Epic 'Bae Watch' Anniversary Party

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Club, Bangkok's first and best hip hop club, is turning nine and inviting everyone to celebrate this milestone anniversary.

As a staple in the city's nightlife scene, Sugar Club has been the go-to spot for energetic atmosphere, top-notch DJs, and unforgettable parties for nearly a decade.

The club's journey from its humble beginnings to one of Bangkok's hottest spots is a remarkable achievement. To mark this special occasion, Sugar Club is throwing a Hip Hop-themed 'Bae Watch' party, promising a night filled with fun, music, and memories.

"Reaching this milestone...is a testament to the unwavering support of our loyal customers and dedicated staff," said Michael Grundy, CEO.

Guests are encouraged to don their best beach attire and prepare to dance the night away. Doors open at 9pm, and the club is eager to welcome everyone to this epic anniversary celebration.

Turnout is expected to be high and customers are advised to reserve tables using the hotline on the club website or on their Facebook page.

The club has a dress code policy which includes, No flip flops (Slippers), or vests.

For more information please visit the Club website.

