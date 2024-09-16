Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman to Water Infrastructure Finance Authority

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) Board of Directors. Supervisor Horstman has practiced law in Arizona for over 40 years, including Indian law, and natural resource related law. She has been an advocate for rural Arizona and was appointed by the Secretary of Interior to the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Resource Advisory Council and serves in leadership positions through the National Association of Counties (NACo) on the Western Interstate Region Board and the Public Lands Steering Committee.

“Patrice Horstman has demonstrated a career of service to Arizona, and has been a tireless advocate for rural communities and responsible water management,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Her expertise and perspective will be of great value to the WIFA Board of Directors as they continue to pursue WIFAs critical mission of funding water conservation, reuse, augmentation, and infrastructure needs throughout Arizona.”

“I am truly honored by the Governor’s appointment to the WIFA Board and I look forward to working on innovative and creative opportunities for Arizona’s water needs,” said Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman.

The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona administers several state and federally funded programs to conserve water, improve water quality, augment existing water resources, and finance water infrastructure. WIFA is governed by its board consisting of nine voting members appointed by the Governor and Legislature, as well as nine non-voting ex-officio members representing legislative leadership and state agency heads.



